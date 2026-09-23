Nani's The Paradise crosses Rs 40 crore in Day 1 advance bookings, eyes biggest opening surpassing HIT 3

Nani's upcoming film The Paradise is generating strong buzz ahead of its theatrical release on September 24, with the film recording an impressive response in Day 1 advance bookings. Srikanth Odela's directorial has already crossed the Rs 40 crore mark in worldwide advance bookings, putting it ahead of Nani's previous opening benchmarks. The film has also received an A (Adults Only) certificate from the CBFC.

The Paradise can earn more than Rs 40 crore worldwide on day 1

According to trade website Sacnilk, The Paradise has crossed the Rs 40 crore mark in worldwide Day 1 advance bookings as of 7:20 pm on September 23. The film has collected Rs 36.23 crore excluding block seats, taking its total to Rs 43.76 crore. Hyderabad has emerged as the top-performing city, contributing Rs 7.63 crore.

Around 10.3 lakh tickets have been sold across 9,022 shows, generating a gross collection of Rs 21.63 crore.

Among the top-performing states for The Paradise’s Day 1 advance bookings, Telangana leads with Rs 10.11 crore, accounting for 47% of the gross, followed by Andhra Pradesh with Rs 6.86 crore and Karnataka with Rs 2.39 crore. The top 10 states collectively account for 98% of the film's gross.

For the unversed, Nani's previous release, HIT: The 3rd Case, which was released in 2025, grossed 37.80 crores worldwide on its first day, as per Sacnilk. Whereas its net India collection for Day 1 stands at Rs 21 crore.

The Paradise: Cast and crew details

Apart from Nani and Raghav Juyal, the film stars Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles. The Paradise is produced under the banner of SLV Cinemas. The music for the film is composed by renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander, while Navin Nooli serves as the editor and CH Sai is the DOP.

The Telugu film also marks the second collaboration between Nani and director Srikanth Odela. The duo worked together in the 2023 action feature Dasara. The film received mixed response from audience, resulting in its IMDb rating of 6.6. As per Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 23.20 crore across 5,705 shows on its opening day.

The Paradise: Plot, teaser and language

The Paradise is set in 1980s Secunderabad and follows the story of a marginalised community living in the city's slums. The film follows Jadal, who becomes an unlikely leader while dealing with discrimination, survival and his identity.

The makers released the teaser on August 6, giving a glimpse of Nani's character and Srikanth Odela's world. The teaser shows Jadal as a strong and rebellious man living in difficult circumstances and also gave a glimpse of Raghav Juyal's gritty avatar.

Notably, the makers chose not to release a trailer ahead of the film's theatrical release. The film is set to release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Spanish and English.

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Nani says 'there won't be a trailer' for The Paradise; chooses not to label it as a pan-India film