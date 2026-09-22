Prabhas' Fauzi gets postponed; producer Ravi Shankar assures fans of a grand-scale experience

Prabhas' much-awaited film Fauzi has been postponed. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the Telugu period drama will no longer release on December 3, 2026, as scheduled. The makers confirmed the news of its postponement at the recent event, although the new release date has not been announced yet.

The update regarding film's release schedue came from producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers during the pre-release event of Nani's upcoming film The Paradise on September 21. He confirmed that Fauzi was being pushed slightly and said the extra time would be used to complete the grand-scale project.

Producer Ravi Shankar confirms Fauzi delay

Speaking at the event, Ravi Shankar said in Telugu, which loosely translates to, "Fauzi is being pushed back slightly, but it is a next-level film. You haven't seen Prabhas in such a grand avatar since Baahubali. The film is being made on that scale. If I may say, we are delaying the release a little, but you will cherish this film for a lifetime. It is truly a great movie."

For the unversed, Fauzi was originally set to hit theatres on December 3, 2026, clashing with Naga Chaitanya’s Vrushakarma and Dulquer Salmaan’s Sri Sri, as both the films are scheduled to release on December 4, 2026.

Fauzi release date update

With the Prabhas-led period drama now postponed, its new release date remains awaited. The makers revealed the first look of Prabhas from the film on July 16. In the poster, pan-India superstar Prabhas looked intense, covered in blood as he sits on a rock amid a battlefield, with bodies lying around him and a gun in his hand. The poster carries the tagline, "A Battalion Who Fights Alone." Take a look below:

Fauzi: Cast and production details

Apart from Prabhas, the film stars veteran actor Anupam Kher in a lead role. Talking about the film's plot, Fauzi is said to be about a brave soldier from the lesser-known chapters of Indian history. It is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, which is also backing Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's film Ranabaali, releasing on October 16, 2026.

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