Renu Sudhi, Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 fame, in ICU after fifth round of chemotherapy; Sarika shares health update

Renu Sudhi, the social media content creator who gained recognition on Bigg Boss Malayalam 7, is currently in the ICU at Kottayam Medical College after her health worsened following her fifth round of chemotherapy. Sarika KB, a content creator and anchor who appeared with Renu on the reality show, shared an update on her condition, revealing that her platelet count has dropped significantly. She is currently unable to get up on her own.

In an Instagram video, Sarika said Renu's condition is critical. After five rounds of chemotherapy, Renu has struggled to recover and is now unable to get up on her own.

Renu Sudhi in ICU after fifth round of chemotherapy, Sarika shares health update

Sarika further revealed that Renu's elder sister had called her to inform her that Renu had been admitted to hospital. According to Sarika, doctors have said that Renu’s physical condition is currently so weak that she may not be able to tolerate another round of chemotherapy. As a result, doctors have declined to take the risk of proceeding with further chemotherapy at this stage.

Sarika also said that Renu is currently unable to eat properly. A PICC line has been inserted into her body, through which she is being given the necessary treatment and medication. She added that Renu’s sister is also extremely distressed by the difficult situation. Sarika appealed to people to pray for Renu and expressed hope that she would pull through this difficult phase.

More about Renu Sudhi's health

Earlier this year, Renu revealed details about her illness on social media. She said that when she was just 15 years old, she noticed a lump in her chest. Over time, the lump developed into cancer. However, she kept the matter hidden from even those close to her for a long time.

According to Renu, following the death of her husband and comedian Kollam Sudhi in a road accident in June 2023, she underwent a medical examination. On her doctor’s advice, she had a scan and mammogram, followed by a biopsy. She went alone to collect the reports, and that was when she learnt that she had cancer. Even then, she did not tell her family about it for several days.

Renu said that after receiving treatment at a private hospital, she also underwent further tests at a medical college, where the cancer was confirmed. Doctors told her that the disease had reached the final stages of Stage 3 and that chemotherapy needed to be started immediately.

The news left Renu deeply shaken, but she tried to stay strong. While sharing her story, she also advised other women to remain alert about their health. Renu said that if anyone notices a painless lump anywhere on their body, they should not ignore it and should consult a doctor immediately.

Who is Renu Sudhi?

For the unversed, Renu Sudhi is a social media content creator who also appeared on Mohanlal's hosted reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7. She was married to comedian and mimicry artist Kollam Sudhi, who died in a road accident in June 2023.

Following her husband's death, Renu went through several difficult phases in her life. She is now facing a serious health crisis while undergoing cancer treatment. Sarika and others close to her have appealed to fans to pray for her speedy recovery.

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