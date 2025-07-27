Box Office Report: Saiyaara, Hari Har Veer Mallu, Fantastic Four's Saturday collerction Saiyaara picked up again at the box office on Saturday. Here's how it stacked up against Fantastic Four, Hari Har Veer Mallu, and Mahavatar Narsimha.

New Delhi:

Bollywood film Saiyaara, featuring debutants, has again picked up pace on the weekend. However, it received good competition at the box office from the Hollywood film Fantastic Four: First Steps. On the other hand, the South Indian film Hari Har Veer Mallu, featuring Pawan Kalyan, also released last Thursday and has been performing well at the ticket counter.

Saturday was a very good day in terms of film earnings. Several films have performed well at the box office. While Saiyaara, Hari Har Veer Mallu, Fantastic Four: First Steps and Mahavatar Narsimha are competing at the box office, let's have a look at their Saturday collection here.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection

Saiyaara, starring Ahan Panday and Aneet Padda, was released on July 18. The film, which did a business of Rs 21.5 crores on the first day, has done a business of Rs 172.75 crore in the first week. On the second Friday, the film earned Rs 18 crore. After this, the film got the benefit of the weekend. It did a business of Rs 26.5 crore on Saturday. The film has so far done a business of Rs 217.26 crore at the box office.

Hari Har Veer Mallu slows down after a strong start

The film starring South star Pawan Kalyan opened its account with Rs 34.75 crore on the first day. On the second day, the film's earnings dropped drastically and its earnings remained at just Rs 8 crore. The film could not earn much on Saturday as well. The film's earnings on this day were Rs 9.25 crore. Before the release, the film did a business of Rs 12.75 crore in paid previews. In this way, the film has done a business of Rs 64.75 crore so far.

Fantastic Four: First Steps makes decent gains in India

Marvel Studios released the film 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' in India on July 25. The film opened its account at the box office in India with Rs 5.5 crore on the first day. On the second day, the film got the benefit of the weekend. On Saturday, the film did a business of Rs 7 crore. In this way, the film has done a business of Rs 12.50 crore in India so far. People are giving mixed reactions to this film.

Mahavatar Narsimha sees weekend boost

Hombale Films released its new film 'Mahavatar Narasimha' on July 25. On the first day, the film earned Rs 2.1 crore at the box office. On the second day, Saturday, the film got the benefit of the weekend and earned Rs 5.25 crore. So far, the mythological animated film has earned about Rs 7.26 crore.

