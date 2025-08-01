Kingdom Day 1 collection: Vijay Deverakonda's action thriller opens strong Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom kicks off with a bang! The action-thriller raked in Rs 15 crore on day 1. Here's how fans responded across India.

Vijay Deverakonda's action thriller film 'Kingdom' hit the silver screens on Thursday, July 31, 2025. The film, written and directed by Goutam Tinnanuri, had a good start at the Indian box office. Read on to know how much this film earned on its first day.

The most-anticipated Telugu-language film 'Kingdom' is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The music of this film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who also worked with South superstar Rajinikanth in the upcoming action film 'Coolie.'

Kingdom Box Office Day 1 collection: A strong opening

Talking about its first-day box office collection, the prison-drama action thriller film 'Kingdom' collected Rs 15 crore on its first day across India. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film had a 57.87% Telugu occupancy on Thursday, July 31, 2025. The highest occupancy of 63.56% was recorded in the morning shows, followed by 61.27% in the night shows, 56.52% in the afternoon shows, and 50.12% in the evening shows.

Regional occupancy breakdown: Where Kingdom ruled

In terms of region-wise occupancy rate, the Warangal district recorded the highest occupancy of 88% for the film 'Kingdom' on its opening day. The least occupancy rate of 31% was recorded in the National Capital Region (NCR). The film witnessed an overall 19.07% Tamil occupancy on Thursday in theaters, with the highest occupancy recorded in the night shows, followed by 21.66% in the afternoon shows, 13.66% in the morning, and 11.69% in the evening shows.

Kingdom cast

Besides Vijay, the film features Bhagyashri Borse, Rukmini Vasanth, Koushik Mahata, Satyadev Kancharana, Ayyappa P Sharma, BS Avinash, Keshav Deepak, Sriram Reddy Polasane, Manikanta Varanasi, and Bhannu Prakshan in the lead roles.

