Rajkummar Rao gets bail in 'Behen Hogi Teri' poster case: Here’s what happened Rajkummar Rao surrenders in 2017 poster case linked to 'Behen Hogi Teri'. The court grants him conditional bail in the religious sentiment controversy.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, who was last seen in the action crime drama thriller film 'Maalik,' has now gotten relief in his 2017 'Behen Hogi Teri' case. For those who don't know, Rajkummar Rao's comedy drama film 'Behen Hogi Teri' was released in 2017 and also features Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. The film was directed by Ajay Pannalal and Mariam Sadat.

In a recent development, the actor surrendered before the court in Jalandhar on Monday, July 28, in connection with the case, and was even granted conditional bail after presenting himself before the court.

Why was Rajkummar Rao booked in 'Behen Hogi Teri' poster case?

For those who may not know, during the film's promotions, a poster showed Rajkummar dressed as Lord Shiva, sitting on a motorcycle. This poster upset some people, who felt the image hurt their religious sentiments.

Following that, a case was registered and a complaint was made in Jalandhar, Punjab. The producer and director of the movie were even arrested in Mumbai at the time, but they were ultimately released on bail. But the actor had to show up in court on Monday, July 28, 2025, and he was given conditional bail after he appeared before the court.

Advocate Darshan Dayal said, "The FIR was registered under Section 295A (act done with the intention of inciting religious sentiments), Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), and Section 67 of the IT Act, due to which non-bailable warrants were also issued against the actor", according to ANI.

Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming films and life update

Talking about his upcoming projects, he will be next seen in the comedy-drama film 'Toaster' directed by Vivek Daschaudhar. The film features Archana Puran Singh, Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Banerjee, and others in the lead roles. In terms of personal life, earlier in July, the actor, along with his wife Patralekhaa, announced that they are expecting their first child.

