Dhadak 2 Movie Review: Siddhant and Triptii's love story mirrors societal disparities Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's film Dhadak 2 is adapted from the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal BA.BL. Read further to know the full review of this romance-drama.

Movie Name: Dhadak 2

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: August 1, 2025

Director: Shazia Iqbal

Genre: Romance-Drama

Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Dhadak 2 will be released in theatres on August 1, and soon the world will witness another Hindi remake of a classic South Indian film, Tamil to be specific, that won and broke the hearts of many.

Dhadak 2 is a film that has an unabashed and raw portrayal of caste disparities and focuses solely on the struggles and hardships of a boy who belongs to a lower caste.

While life itself is hard for him, the emotions that he develops for a girl who belongs to the upper caste make things even worse. Adapted from Kathir and Anandhi's Pariyerum Perumal BA.BL, Dhadak 2 has emotions, drama and a story that shatters something within.

Story

Dhadak 2 begins with Neelesh (Siddhant Chaturvedi) playing drums at a wedding, attended by Vidhi (Triptii Dimri). She not only notices him but also asks for his number. Don't think too much; it's for the band to perform at her sister's wedding.

Within just 5 minutes in the movie, one gets to know that Neelesh, who is a Dalit boy, lives in Bhopal's Bhim Nagar and enrols in the National University of Law to fulfil his mother's dream and support his family. But there's more to it!

A boy whose pet dog is killed right in front of his eyes, the same boy who sees his mother being slapped for asking a logical question, thinks that by making it to a law college, his life would change. It would be a bed of roses, and after moving out of it, he would earn a name for his family and end their hardships. But little did he know that the real struggle was now to begin.

He meets the same girl at his college. She's the one who does not see him as different from her and treats her with compassion. But while Vidhi comes from a family of lawyers, she also has a cousin and uncle who strongly believe in caste disparities.

But despite all, love blossoms between the two, just like the use of Bougainvillaea in the film. But while these two meet and their hearts race faster than ever, in a side but not very far world, is Saurabh Sachdeva as a ruthless, heartless man, who sees people belonging to the SC community as parasites and sheds no tears in killing them.

What happens when he collides with Neelesh, and does Vidhi's family accept their relationship? Does Dhadak 2 also have a fate like Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak? Well, you'll have to watch the film to know these answers.

Writing and Direction

Writers Rahul Badwelkar and Shazia Iqbal have done an amazing job in coming up with a film that is not here to please anyone. The film, which aims to highlight the plight of people belonging to the lower caste, does so with utmost authenticity.

While the privileged are called privileged, the delusional are called out for being ignorant. The film and writer do not bend the knee, neither to appease anyone nor to fall for the typical Bollywood ending, which says, "Last me sab sahi ho jata hai doston aur agar nahi hua toh wo ant nahin hai."

The writers have curated a strong and, at the same time, vulnerable role for Siddhant. The film also features Triptii as Vidhi, who is in law college but is ignorant enough not to have logical reasoning and is delusional, like anyone born with privileges. But she has a compassionate heart, who sees all as one, has a voice of her own and feels strong within to hold on to them.

The makers should also be appreciated for giving the film the treatment such a plot deserved. There are moments when you sob, and then there are moments when you clap.

But director Shazia Iqbal could have been more crisp with the second half. There are a few scenes that could have been removed. The slo-mo shots were not required, and too many blackout scenes could have been avoided.

Moreover, the sudden comedy and humorous scenes have also affected the tonality of the film.

While you have drama and romance in the current portion to make you totally invested in the film, the few sudden humorous scenes take you out of that zone. On the other hand, Vidhi's father, beautifully played by Harish Khanna, could have given more dialogue. The impuissant father, who was helpless, was too much of a stretch to watch.

While Dhadak 2 has much more death than Dhadak, it is hard not to miss the music composed by Ajay Atul. The first part had a goldmine album, and this part lacks that. Except for 'Bas Ek Dhadak', no other songs will be remembered after moving out of the theatres. But the production team should be credited for making the characters look relatable. From their wardrobe to locations and sets, everything contributes to the cause and how.

Acting

Dhadak 2 is blessed with an ensemble cast that understood the assignment and delivered. Helmed by Siddhanth and Triptii, both look settled in their roles and leave no stone unturned in making you feel what their characters feel. But you have to give it to Sid for breaking the barrier and giving his all to the role. In every scene, you can witness his complete surrender to Neelesh, a role that will always be listed high in his filmography.

Triptii, on the other hand, looks a bit dim in scenes where you wanted her to unleash her inner Bulbul. The actor who made his mark with OTT films like Qala and Bulbul has given underwhelming performances of late. While Dhadak 2 is better than Bad Newz, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video in terms of just acting, she could have done better in the confrontation scene.

The shot where Vidhi had to call out her family for limiting girls from freedom of all kinds, as it's just them who hold the honours and family name, her performance felt short.

If there's one man who counts the most after Siddhant, it's Saurabh Sachdeva. The man just makes you hate the character and love the actor. With those flinching eyes and face muscles, he makes you feel terrified.

And as much as you'll hate Sachdeva, you have to love Vipin Sharma. The actor, who just keeps raising the bar, is too heartwarming to watch in Dhadak 2. Blessed is the generation that has grown up watching him, from films like Taare Zameen Par to Dhadak 2. Also, for those who hated him as Ishaan's father, they will fall in love with him as Neelesh's dad.

Saad Bilgrami as Ronnie is also superb. His character arc from hating Neelesh to begging for mercy seems well-earned. But one man, whom you wanted to get justice for the most, is Priyank Tiwari. The actor is good, effective and outstanding in every frame. Zakir Hussain and Anubha Fatehpuria will also make you shed a tear or two.

Verdict

The film that begins with Thomas Jefferson's quote, "When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty", walks the talk. For the country that, on paper at least, lives by the tagline "Unity in Diversity" but leaves no space for dividing people based on gender, caste, religion, creed, language, finances, societal status and completions, needs to watch a film like Dhadak 2. To feel what we might make someone feel by just putting some distance in between, to express what some people can't afford to express and to cry for things that get forgotten in the large scheme of things.

While cringeworthy videos from Saiyaara theatre shows might have given you the ick, this won't happen with a film like Dhadak 2. This movie may not see the same box office success as Ahaan and Aneet's film, but it deserves much more respect for the cast and makers for choosing the subject and delivering it.

Latest Entertainment News