Is Malavika Mohanan playing a goddess in Thangalaan?

The trailer of Thangalaan has been released and since then has created a lot of buzz With its grand visuals, it presents the actors in a never-seen-before avatars, including Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan. While we get a more extensive glimpse of Vikram in the trailer, Malavika is only briefly featured and significantly mentioned as Aarathi. Although it's difficult to make an exact assumption about her character, speculation is rife that she may play the role of a goddess in Thangalaan.

Malavika Mohanan as Aarathi in the Thangalaan trailer has certainly captured the attention of audiences. Her character is mentioned significantly by other characters, suggesting that she will play a crucial role in the film. Based on her appearance and the mentions in the trailer, there is speculation that she might portray a goddess.

As per an independent industry source, "Malavika Mohanan, who is seen playing the role of Aarathi in the Thangalaan trailer, will be portraying a goddess in the film. The actress will add significant depth to the story. Additionally, the audience will get to witness interesting character nuances from her in the film."

While not much can be definitively said about the character at this point, it's clear that Malavika will play a significant and impactful role in Thangalaan. It will be intriguing to see if she indeed portrays a goddess.

‘Thangalaan’ is going to be yet another cinematic spectacle from the South. It is a real story of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) when KGF was discovered by the British who exploited and looted it for their own purpose. The film is going to take ahead the spree of the South industry of bringing unique concepts to the audience. It’s yet another film from the South with an unusual concept.

