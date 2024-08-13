Avinash Tiwari, Triptii Dimri starrer 'Laila Majnu' crosses its 2018's lifetime collection in just 4 days

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Avinash Tiwari and Triptii Dimri from Laila Majnu

Bollywood actors Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwari's film 'Laila Majnu' was first released in theatres in 2018. At that time, this film directed by Sajid Ali was unsuccessful in terms of earning at the box office. Imtiaz Ali, along with Ekta Kapoor, re-released this film once again on the big screen last Friday. The re-release of the film has been a huge success. For the unversed, the film was written and co-produced by Imtiaz Ali.

This many lakhs of tickets sold in four days

Only 1.5 lakh tickets for 'Laila Majnu' were sold in 2018. But during the re-release of the film, 2 lakhs of tickets have been sold in just four days. Ektaa Kapoor has expressed her happiness by sharing a post about this. She shared a video of the film and wrote, 'The wait is over, the time has come for Laila Majnu. In the first release, 1.5 lakh tickets were sold in a lifetime. In its re-release, 2 lakhs in four days, Monday's number is more than Friday. In fact, double congratulations to the team.'

Watch her post here:

In 2018, the film did a total business of only Rs 2.18 crore in theatres. After the re-release last Friday, 'Laila Majnu' earned a good amount of Rs 30 lakh, which was also the result of low ticket prices due to National Cinema Lover's Day. On Saturday, there was an increase in the earnings of the film. Laila Majnu earned Rs 5 lakh on Saturday, while on Sunday the film touched the figure of Rs 1 crore. The film did a business of 70 lakh on the fourth day i.e. Monday.

Getting immense love from the audience

Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwari's film 'Laila Majnu' is getting immense love from the audience after its re-release. A large number of audience is reaching the theatres to watch the film. Most of the shooting of this film has been done in Jammu and Kashmir. The film was produced by Imtiaz's ex-wife Preeti and Ektaa Kapoor. This film marked the Bollywood debut for both actors.

