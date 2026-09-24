The Paradise Day 1 box office collection so far as Nani film opens after Rs 50.14 crore advance booking

Telugu actor Nani has returned to theatres with The Paradise, and the film had already created plenty of interest before its first show. The Srikanth Odela-directed film recorded Rs 50.14 crore in advance gross bookings, according to Sacnilk, setting up a big opening for the actor.

The actual Day 1 collection, however, is a different figure. Sacnilk’s live tracker showed The Paradise at Rs 4.29 crore net and Rs 5.06 crore gross in India as of 7:03 am on September 24. The numbers are being updated through the day and the final opening-day collection is yet to be reported.

The Paradise advance booking sets the tone

The film’s advance sales had been one of the talking points around its release. The strong bookings came ahead of its theatrical debut on September 24, with the Telugu version accounting for the bulk of the early business.

The early Day 1 figures also show the same trend. Of the Rs 4.29 crore net reported so far, Rs 4.27 crore has come from Telugu shows. Hindi and Tamil have contributed Rs 0.01 crore each. Sacnilk reported an overall occupancy of 60.6 per cent from the shows tracked at the time of its update.

The Paradise Day 1 collection so far

At the time of Sacnilk’s latest update, The Paradise had earned Rs 4.29 crore net and Rs 5.06 crore gross in India. The film was running across 748 tracked shows, with the final Day 1 numbers expected later in the night.

The Rs 50.14 crore figure should therefore be read as the film’s advance gross, not its theatrical collection for Day 1. The final opening figure will give a clearer picture of how the film has performed once the full day’s shows are counted.

Nani reunites with Srikanth Odela

The Paradise marks Nani's second collaboration with director Srikanth Odela after Dasara. The film is set in 1980s Secunderabad and revolves around a marginalised community fighting discrimination and seeking citizenship under the leadership of an unexpected figure.

Nani leads the cast, with Raghav Juyal, Sonali Kulkarni and Kayadu Lohar also featuring in the film. The Paradise has been released in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil and carries an A certificate.

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