The Paradise X review: Nani film gets mixed reactions, from goosebumps to complete washout

Telugu actor Nani's pan-India film, The Paradise, has finally reached theatres, but the first reactions from viewers are going in very different directions. The film, which had generated considerable interest before its release, has been described as everything from a thrilling big-screen experience to a disappointing watch.

The early reactions started coming in after paid premiere shows on Wednesday evening. While several viewers have praised Nani’s performance, the action sequences, visuals and Anirudh Ravichander’s music, others have found the screenplay and second half lacking.

The Paradise gets mixed reactions

There is no clear consensus among the early audience reactions. Some viewers have particularly liked the film’s opening portions and Nani’s introduction. One viewer called the first 20 minutes “seriously pumped up”, while another described the film as “peak cinema”. Nani’s screen presence and the Telangana accent have also received praise in some posts, along with the background score and the film’s visual treatment.

Another viewer gave the film 3.25/5 and praised Nani’s performance, the production design, visuals and emotional sequences. The same reaction also highlighted the music during the film’s major moments.

But the response has been just as critical from others. Several viewers have said the film loses momentum after the interval. The second half has been described as flat, slow and directionless, while some reactions have questioned the writing and editing. There has also been criticism of the film’s heavy use of violence and loud sound design.

One viewer felt the first half had a promising start but said the film struggled once it reached the second half. Another called the screenplay weak and argued that Nani’s performance was not enough to overcome the problems with the writing.

Nani's performance gets attention

Even among the divided reactions, Nani has emerged as one of the more discussed aspects of the film. Some viewers have praised his transformation for the role of Jadal, while others have felt that the writing does not give the actor enough material to work with. Raghav Juyal has also received both attention and criticism for his performance.

Anirudh's music has similarly received contrasting responses. Some viewers have singled out the background score as a major strength, while others have criticised the sound mix and found the music too loud in places.

See some other reactions here:

What is The Paradise about?

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise marks his second collaboration with Nani after Dasara. Set in 1980s Secunderabad, the film follows Jadal, a member of the marginalised Savari community, as he fights against oppression and for the rights of his people.

Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal and Sonali Kulkarni are also part of the cast. The film has been released in multiple languages.

The divided online response comes after a strong pre-release run for The Paradise. Sacnilk figures put its advance bookings at Rs 50.14 crore across six show dates, including blocked seats.

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