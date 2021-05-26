Dulquer Salmaan roped in for R Balki's 'psychological thriller', know more

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DULQUER SALMAAN Dulquer Salmaan

It's official! Actor Dulquer Salmaan is set to collaborate with director R Balki on a feature film. The news was announced and confirmed by veteran cinematographer PC Sreeram. Billed as a "psychological thriller", the project also reunites Salmaan and Sreeram after the 2015 hit romance drama "O Kadhal Kanmani".

"My next project with Balki will have Dulquer Salman. Eagerly waiting to start work. #RBalki @dulQuer," the multiple National Award-winning cinematographer wrote on Twitter Tuesday night.

Naturally, fans were super excited to hear the news. Reacting to the news, a number of Twitter users commented on the post to share their excitement. "Super excited and eagerly waiting for it," wrote a user, while another commented, "Waiting for this biggie massive project & this combo." A third one speculates it to be the biggest hit of the year. "This game going to be a massive hit of the year," he wrote.

Salmaan, who predominantly features in Malayalam films, has worked in Hindi movies like "Karwaan" and "The Zoya Factor".

In a career spanning 40 years across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages, Sreeram has films such as "Nayakan", "Geethanjali", "Koodum Thedi", "Alaipayuthey", Balki's "Cheeni Kum" and "Putham Pudhu Kaalai" to his credit.

The director of photography, who is one of the founding members of Indian Society of Cinematographers (ISC), is known for his collaborations with Mani Ratnam and Balki.

--with PTI inputs

