Sushmita Sen shares powerful post, says 'Even at 45 I still make big blunders in choices'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITA SEN Sushmita Sen

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen shared a powerful post on Instagram opening up about dull days, blunders in choices and karmic debt. The actress encouraged her followers to look at the bright side and learn from their surroundings. She says not all days are positive and she has had hurtful and disappointing moments too. However, she looks at these difficult times as karmic debt.

"You guys often ask me, if I have off days…of course I do! Do I stay positive all the time? Nope, I don’t! And even at 45, I still make big blunders in choices, feel deeply hurt, recognise the calculated coldness in being used and the disappointment of being lied to for it…No, none of it escapes me!" she wrote in the Instagram caption, adding, "What I’ve learned though, is that no matter how difficult it is, I must look at it as a karmic debt, hopefully repaid in full! As for the ones causing it, their karma has only just begun!"

Also read: Varun Dhawan blasts YouTuber for racist remark against Arunachal MLA, calls it toxic

On the work front, the actress reprises the titular role of Arya Sareen in the gangster series, Arya. Sushmita recently, kicked off hype for the much-awaited second season of her web series "Aarya", with a strong Instagram post.

"Keep all your battles outside these gates, for if you try to bring them in...it's WAR" #Aarya #season2 #manningthegates #jaipur. A fierce Aarya captured by the incredibly talented @schezwanfranky ???? #thefrankseries @madnesspictureco I love you guys!!! #yourstruly #duggadugga," she wrote alongside an image of herself.

Sushmita was shooting in Jaipur in March for the second part of the series, directed by Ram Madhvani. Last year, the first season of the show marked her return to showbiz after five years, since she appeared on screen. Her last-released film before "Arya" was the Bengali arthouse film "Nirbaak".

For more entertainment news click here!