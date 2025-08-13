Coolie day 1 advance booking: Over 12 lakh tickets sold in India, worldwide gross hits Rs 75 crore Rajinikanth’s Coolie is rewriting records with Rs 75 crore in worldwide advance bookings and 12 lakh tickets sold before release day.

New Delhi:

One of the most anticipated films of the year 2025, Rajinikanth's Coolie is all set for its grand release on August 14, 2025. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Tamil-language film has been performing well in the advance bookings. Despite the clash with Bollywood's action thriller film 'War 2', Rajinikanth's Coolie craze is undeniable and expected to dominate at the box office on its opening day.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie has registered advance booking sales worth Rs 34.89 crore with block seats as of 9 am today, August 13, 2025. It must be noted that over 12 lakh tickets have been sold across India, with the highest sales recorded in the Tamil language.

Coolie 1st day advance booking: Language-wise ticket sales

Talking about Coolie's first day advance booking gross collections, over 10 lakh tickets were sold in the Tamil language in 6656 shows. Followed by Telugu language, where more than 1 lakh tickets were sold across 1529 shows. Over 26 thousand tickets were sold in the Hindi language, and more than two thousand tickets in the Kannada language were sold for the first day show.

Moreover, the makers of the movie took to the X handle to announce that Coolie became the first Tamil-language film to cross 2 million USD in premiere pre-sales in North America.

Coolie: Worldwide advance booking report and box office predictions

In terms of Coolie's first day worldwide advance booking sales, the film has already scored around Rs 75 crore worldwide, including more than Rs 30 crore gross from India, according to Sacnilk. However, with record-breaking pre-sales, Coolie will likely open with a gross of over Rs 125 crores in its worldwide opening. If the word-of-mouth from the audience turns out positive, then it may even surpass Thalapathy Vijay's Leo (Rs 143 crores) as the greatest Tamil opener ever.

Coolie budget, cast, and star power driving demand

The movie 'Coolie' also features Bollywood actor Aamir Khan as Dahaa in a cameo appearance. Besides Rajinikanth, it has an ensemble cast which includes Nagarjuna Akkineni as Simon, Pooja Hegde as Monica, Shruti Haasan as Preethi, and Upendra as Kaleesha in the key roles. According to Pinkvilla, Coolie has been made with a budget of Rs 350 crore. However, there's no official confirmation regarding its budget.

