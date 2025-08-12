Coolie FDFS tickets hit Rs 4,500 as Rajinikanth fans gear up for August 14 release Rajinikanth’s Coolie is releasing August 14, and fans are splurging up to Rs 4,500 for the first show tickets, proving the superstar’s unmatched craze.

New Delhi:

Rajinikanth's action drama film 'Coolie' is all set for its grand release on August 14, 2025, clashing with Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's starrer 'War 2'. The makers of the film have already opened the advance ticket bookings for different regions, including North India, Tamil Nadu and others.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, one of the most anticipated films of 2025, 'Coolie', is expected to perform well at the box office on its opening day. The numbers of the Telugu-language film, including block seats, crossed the Rs 25 crore mark.

FDFS tickets for Coolie priced as high as Rs 4,500

The craze of the superstar Rajinikanth's Coolie is undeniable, as the first day first show (FDFS) tickets are selling for as much as Rs 4,500.

According to a report of India Today Digital, a die-hard fan of Rajinikanth who wanted to buy the FDFS tickets of Coolie told the media house, "I have tried my luck at all the popular theatres in Chennai. They are all priced at Rs 600 and Rs 1,000, with the highest being Rs 4,500. I am not able to book tickets through the ticketing apps for the first show, as they are either blocked or sold out. Fans like me have no other choice but to buy the tickets in black or wait till the first shows are over to watch the film by paying government-authorised rates."

Rajinikanth fan reactions to Coolie ticket prices

One X user reshared a video of Rajinikanth's fans celebrating outside a theatre in Chennai. He wrote, "#COOLIE FDFS Ticket Price in Rohini Theater in chennai - ₹4500 Reason - Helicopter Flowers Flow Celebration 1st Time in Kollywood....."

Coolie cast, director, and production details

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Pooja Hegde, Shruti Haasan, Kaali Venkar, Kanna Ravi, Reba Monica John, Rachita Ram, Kishore Kumar G, Junior MGR, in the key roles.

For the unversed, the makers of the film dropped its official trailer on August 2, 2025, across social media platforms. It has crossed over 23 lakh views on YouTube so far. However, the audio launch event of the film was also held on the same day in Chennai.

Coolie is produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, and the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Also Read: Jolly LLB 3 Teaser Out: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's film seems like a double doze of comedy | Watch