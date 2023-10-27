Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan new poster, release date OUT | Know more details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chiyaan Vikram in Thangalaan

In the career of Chiyaan Vikram spanning over more than two decades, the actor has left no stone unturned to deliver some powerful performances. Vikram is known for his dramatic on-screen transformations. Be it his film I, in which he was seen playing the role of bodybuilder, a model and then transforming to a very lean hunchback character. Or portraying various characters at a time in Aparichithudu.

Recently the makers of Thangalaan unveiled a new poster and have locked the release date. A poster of Vikram looking unrecognisable was shared on social media. Vikram took to social media to share updates about the film. Along with the poster, he wrote in the caption, "A fiery of a bygone era that's waiting to be told & cherished. #Thangaalan teaser dropping on 1st November. #Thangalaan arriving at cinemas worldwide on 26th January 2024."

The makers also showed a glimpse into the world of Thangalaan. More importantly, it focuses on Vikram's character after the initial few shots. The camera follows Vikram as he gets ready for the character. For this role, Vikram has gone through a drastic physical transformation. He not only lost weight but also shed his muscles to look the part. Directed by Pa Ranjith, the period drama is inspired by the true events that revolve around the lives of mine workers in the Kolar gold fields. Thangalaan also stars Parvathy, Malavika Mohan, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone and Harikrishnan Anbudurai among others. The film is produced by Neelam Productions.

Also read: Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif's co-star in towel scene Michelle Lee REVEALS challenges while shooting fight sequence

Also read: 'She has some angst against me': When Ranbir Kapoor reacted to Deepika Padukone's 'condoms' remark at him

Latest Entertainment News