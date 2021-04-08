Akhil Akkineni birthday: Actor unveils 'Agent' first look, title

Image Source : TWITTER/AKHIL AKKINENI Akhil Akkineni

Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni on Thursday treated his fans to the title and his first look in the film "Agent", on the occasion of his birthday. This is the first time that Akhil and director Surender Reddy of "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy" fame have collaborated on a project. Akhil gets a complete makeover for the role. He sports a beard and long hair.

He wrote: "PRESENTING TO YOU A NEW ME Crafted by the man himself, Mr Surender Reddy ! Thank you sir, I officially surrender to Surender. A big thank you to my dynamic producer @AnilSunkara1 garu as well. AGENT Loading #Agent #Ag entLoading @akentsofficial @s2c_offl Hapy to be working with a high quality technical team. Let's create some magic together !! @musicthaman #VakkanthamV amsi @_vaidyasakshi @ragul_dharuman @kollaavinash #NavinNooli @deepa_surende r_reddy."

Akhil plays a spy in the film. The film also stars newcomer Sakshi Vaidya. The shoot of the film is expected to start on April 11 and it is slated to hit screens on December 24.

Apart from this, Akhil will also be seen in the upcoming film "Most Eligible Bachelor". Last year, Akhil and his co-star Pooja Hegde had unveiled the teaser of the film, which is scheduled to be released on Sankranti 2021.

The teaser presented a love story between the two lead characters with a dash of fun and comedy. Pooja had described the film as a "fun-filled romantic entertainer".

