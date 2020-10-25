'Most Eligible Bachelor' teaser: Akhil-Pooja starrer emphasizes on what to expect from married life

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKKINENIAKHIL 'Most Eligible Bachelor' teaser

Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming film Most Eligible Bachelor's teaser is out and about. And it seems like a dreamy rom-com. The teaser showcases a sweet love story brewing between the two characters with a dash of fun and comedy.

It begins with Akhil's character Harsha asking others about their expectations from their married life. He goes on to ask different people “What do you expect from your married life?” To which he gets many unsatisfactory answers as he is looking for something "wild".

Meanwhile, enters Pooja's character Vibha, a stand-up comedian and Harsha is enchanted by her. Pooja was also seen asking the same question about marriage.

Akhil and Pooja Hegde are looking extremely cute together and fans seem quite impressed by the romantic conversation between the duo in the teaser.

Take a look at Most Eligible Bachelor's teaser here:

The much-awaited film is helmed by Bommarillu Bhaskar and is bringing the stars Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni together for the first time. Most Eligible Bachelor marks as the first film to have starred young and talented actor duo opposite eachother. This romantic drama has been produced under Allu Aravind‘s production banner Geetha Arts and the music is given by Gopi Sundar musical.

The film was earlier slated to release in April 2020 but was pushed to release next year during Sankranti due to the global outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Akhil Akkineni took to his Instagram account and shared the teaser captioning it as: "Is Harsha eligible or not ? Coming to you soon with lots of fun. Happy Dussehra to you all #AlluAravind @hegdepooja #BommarilluBhaskar @gopisundar__official #BunnyVas #VasuVarma @geethaarts @adityamusicindia #MEBTeaser."

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde too posted the same teaser on her social media account and wrote: "Presenting you the fun-filled romantic Entertainer #MostEligibleBachelor."

With inputs from IANS.

