Yogesh Rawat breaks silence on Lock Upp 2 eviction, says one choice backfired

New Delhi:

Following his eviction from Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, contestant Yogesh Rawat opened up about a decision he believes changed the course of his journey on the reality show. Speaking to actor Tejasswi Prakash in a post-eviction interview for Netflix, the former Splitsvilla 16 contestant admitted that one choice during a crucial task is something he now regrets, adding that it may have set off the chain of events that eventually led to his exit from Lock Upp season 2.

Yogesh Rawat reflects on the decision that changed his journey

During the interview, Tejasswi pointed out how dramatically Yogesh's position in the game had changed. Just a week earlier, he was being hailed as one of the strongest contestants and was widely considered a fan favourite.

Responding to her observation, Yogesh admitted that if he had to identify where things started going wrong, he would blame one of his own decisions rather than anyone else as he said, 'Galti toh I guess main shayad se khud ke us decision ki hi bolunga.' (Loosely translated: 'I think the mistake was probably my own decision.')

Yogesh acknowledged that a key choice during an important Controller-Dependent task may have altered the course of his journey. Looking back, he said hindsight had given him a clearer understanding of how that moment influenced the game.

Why does the controller-dependent task stand out?

The decision Yogesh referred to came during the Controller Dependent task, where he was paired with Madhuri Jain Grover. Contestants had to decide who would take on the role of the Controller and who would become the Dependent. As the Controller was responsible for completing the task, the role carried significant importance.

Yogesh chose to let Madhuri take on the Controller's role while he became the Dependent. In hindsight, however, he believes that decision worked against him.

According to Yogesh, the task did not unfold as he had expected, and the team's performance suffered as a result. While he stopped short of blaming anyone directly, he suggested that the outcome might have been different had he taken charge himself.

What was the turning point?

Reflecting on that turning point, Yogesh said, 'Agar mera decision us time par kuch aur hua hota toh I feel yahan tak mujhe lal patte ki bhi naubat nahi aati.' (Loosely translated: 'Had I made a different decision at that moment, I don't think I would have even ended up in a situation where I received the red band.')

His remarks suggest that he views the Controller Dependent task as a defining moment in his Lock Upp journey. For a contestant who was widely regarded as one of the strongest players in the house, it remains a decision he continues to reflect on now that his time on the show has come to an end.

Lock Upp season 2 can be streamed exclusively on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.

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