Guess who's heading to Hogwarts? Nicholas Hoult joins Harry Potter series as Gilderoy Lockhart

New Delhi:

Nicholas Hoult, known for Superman and Nosferatu, has joined the cast of JioHotstar's Harry Potter series. He will play the popular Hogwarts professor Gilderoy Lockhart in the show's second season. The new series is based on JK Rowling's Harry Potter books and follows Harry's journey from an ordinary boy living with his aunt and uncle to a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The story begins on Harry's 11th birthday when he receives his Hogwarts admission letter. His arrival at the school introduces him to a world of magic, friendship and adventure. It also brings him face-to-face with a dangerous enemy from his past.

Nicholas Hoult joins Harry Potter series

Hoult will take on the role of Gilderoy Lockhart in Harry Potter Season 2. The character is known for his larger-than-life personality and his reputation as a celebrated wizard.

The first season features Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

The cast also includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. Other cast members include Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley and Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley.

Alessia Leoni plays Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah plays Lavender Brown, Finn Stephens plays Vincent Crabbe and William Nash plays Gregory Goyle. Warwick Davis returns as Filius Flitwick, while Sirine Saba plays Pomona Sprout.

The cast further includes Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge and Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell.

Katherine Parkinson plays Molly Weasley, while Amos Kitson plays Dudley Dursley and Gracie Cochrane plays Ginny Weasley. Richard Durden, Louise Brealey, Bríd Brennan, Leigh Gill and Anton Lesser also feature as Cuthbert Binns, Rolanda Hooch, Poppy Pomfrey, Griphook and Garrick Ollivander respectively.

When will Harry Potter series release?

The series is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes for HBO. It will release on Christmas 2026.

The show is being made in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros Television. JK Rowling, Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, along with David Heyman of Heyday Films, are also executive producers.

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