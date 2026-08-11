House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 8 out; release details and X reviews of 'The Treasons at Tumbleton'

New Delhi:

House of the Dragon Season 3 has reached its finale. The eighth and final episode, titled The Treasons at Tumbleton, takes the Dance of the Dragons into one of its bloodiest phases yet. Now streaming on JioHotstar, Episode 8 brings together several major storylines as alliances begin to fall apart and both sides of the Targaryen civil war make increasingly dangerous moves.

The episode also delivers a major surprise with the return of a king everyone believed was dead. At the same time, Rhaenyra takes decisions that show just how much the war has changed her. With Tumbleton descending into chaos and the battle for the Iron Throne becoming even more unpredictable, Season 3 ends on a major turning point ahead of the show's fourth and final season.

House of the Dragon Season 3: When and where to watch the finale?

The eight-episode third season of House of the Dragon Season 3 has now concluded. Season 3 was first released on June 21, 2026. Every episode dropped in the wee hours of Monday.

House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 8 was released in India on August 10 at 6:30 am IST and is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

House of the Dragon Season 3: X reviews

The finale has already sparked plenty of reactions on X, with viewers praising its intensity, emotional weight and darker tone. One user wrote, “Latest House of Dragon episode was OH MY GOD!!!”

Another reacted to the episode, writing, “Oh my, that last episode of House of The Dragon was ruthlesssss.”

Calling the series impressive, one viewer wrote, “House of the Dragon is unreal.”

Another fan kept it simple, writing, “House of the Dragon sure is fun if nothing else.”

Meanwhile, one viewer called the finale a masterpiece, writing, “I watched the finale of the third season of House of the Dragon on HBO Max, and I think it’s a masterpiece. That is just such an awesome yet also quite haunting ending to this season.”

House of the Dragon Season 3: Ending explained

[Spoiler alert]: The finale makes one thing clear: there are no real winners in the Dance of the Dragons. Aegon's survival completely changes the political landscape, while Rhaenyra's increasingly harsh decisions show how much the fight for power has changed her.

Then there is Tumbleton, where the violence reaches another devastating level. Season 3 therefore ends without resolving the central battle for the Iron Throne. Instead, it leaves Westeros more divided and unpredictable than ever, setting up the show's final chapter.

With Aegon back, Rhaenyra taking a darker path and alliances collapsing across Westeros, the Dance of the Dragons is far from over. Season 3 may have ended, but the final battle for the Iron Throne is still to come.

Also read:

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 8: When and where to watch Game of Thrones prequel's finale