Shreya Kalra calls out Ram Kapoor over 'kissing' incident on Lock Upp; fans praise her for speaking up

New Delhi:

A viral conversation in Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa lands Ram Kapoor in hot soup. The viral video reveals contestant Shreya Kalra alleging that the actor has been consistently breaching his personal boundaries, and with the help of many others watching the video, she seems to have their support.

A conversation between Shreya Kalra and Shilpa Shinde took place after the contestants voted for their team leaders and has since been widely shared online.

What's in the video?

In the clip, Shreya is seen telling Shilpa that Ram Kapoor often ignores personal boundaries, adding that his behaviour makes her uncomfortable. 'Maintain some boundaries. And if this time he tries to kiss me, I'm going to hold his mouth and be like. Ke bhai itna toh mera baap chummi nahi kara mujhe, ab mat kariyo,' she says, adding, 'Even my dad doesn't kiss me this much. Don't kiss me now.'

During the same conversation, Shreya also recalled another incident involving Ram Kapoor during a task performed by Shivangi Joshi.

She said, 'When Shivangi was doing her task, Ram sir came very close to her. So Harshad said, 'Don't come so close.' As soon as he moved away, he said, 'Sorry.' What sorry? That man comes and spits when he speaks. Say it to his face. He literally spat all over the place.'

Watch the video here:

What triggered Shreya Kalra's remarks?

Shreya's comments came after a task in which she and Ram Kapoor emerged as winners. Congratulating the duo, host Farah Khan said, 'Ram, this is the second task that you've won.' Pointing towards Shreya, Ram replied, 'Because of her.' He then kissed Shreya twice, first on her forehead and then on her cheek.

This was not the first time Ram had displayed such behaviour on the show. Earlier in the season, he also kissed contestant Varun Yadav, popularly known as Laila.

Fans support Shreya Kalra

The viral clip has triggered criticism of Ram Kapoor's behaviour on social media, with several viewers saying his actions appeared inappropriate and crossed personal boundaries.

A X user wrote, 'Ram Kapoor seriously doesn't have any sense of personal boundaries. Laila, now Shreya. His cheap talks with Chamola & Pam (can't say much as they both equally entertain it). He creeps me out!!!!'

Another X post read, 'Shreya will always have my respect for this. It's not easy to call out a TV face as big as Ram Kapoor on national TV. I hope she maintains this stance even on judgement day, but even if she doesn't, she'll still have my respect.'

See some other reactions here:

Recently evicted contestant and where to watch

The most recent contestant who was evicted in the show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is Yogesh Rawat, who is evicted and raises questions among the audience about the procedure of his eviction from the show.

The remaining contestants in the competition are Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sunita Ahuja, Akanksha Chamola, Pamala Serena, Riyaz Aly, Varun Yadav (Laila), Madhuri Grover and Akanksha Chaudhary among others.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is presented by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. The new episode of the show can be watched every week from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm Indian Standard Time on Netflix.

Also Read: Yogesh Rawat evicted from Lock Upp 2; Akanksha Choudhary breaks down, calls Sufi's survival 'unfair'