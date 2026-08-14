Kay Kay Menon, Naveen Kasturia's Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya gets greenlit for Seasons 2 and 3 by Prime Video

New Delhi:

Prime Video has announced that Seasons 2 and 3 of its Original comedy-drama Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya are in development. The announcement comes after the response to the show's first season, which premiered worldwide on July 24, 2026.

The series has reportedly emerged as a popular title on the streaming platform, featuring in the global Top 10 as the No. 1 non-English series. It has also recorded viewership across 94% of India's PIN codes, according to Prime Video.

Official announcement is here

Prime Video made an official announcement on August 14, 2026. 'Naye session ki taiyyari shuru. Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya On Prime, Season 2 & 3 Now in Production,' read their caption.

Kay Kay Menon leads the school comedy

Directed by Himank Gaur, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya has been created and executive produced by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena under Posham Pa Pictures.

The story follows Gyaneshwar Tripathi, a laid-back headmaster played by Kay Kay Menon, as he attempts to bring some order to the dysfunctional school in Tinki Toli. The seven-episode first season combines comedy and drama while focusing on the challenges faced by teachers and students in a struggling government school.

The writing team includes Biswapati Sarkar, Akshay Asthana, Nupur Pai, Tatsat Pandey and Meghna Srivastava.

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya cast and streaming details

Alongside Kay Kay Menon, the series stars Archana Puran Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Prasanna Bisht, Deven Bhojani, Ajitesh Gupta, Annapurna Soni and Prachee Shah in key roles.

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya is currently streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India and is available across more than 240 countries and territories. With two additional seasons now in development, the story of Tinki Toli's school is set to continue.

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya season 1 review

India TV reviewed the first season of Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya and the verdict read, 'Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya has its heart in the right place. While it doesn't deliver the emotional depth or consistency seen in some of TVF's best shows, it remains an honest and relevant watch that shines a light on the state of government schools. It is bolstered by sincere performances and a meaningful premise; however, the series is worth watching if you're looking for a grounded drama with a social message, even if it doesn't fully realise its potential.'

Read the full review here:

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya Review: Kay Kay Menon leads light-hearted drama, but it misses the mark