Arjun Kapoor to appear on Lock Upp 2 Judgement Day, grills contestants in latest promo | Watch

New Delhi:

Netflix's Lock Upp 2 is gearing up for another dramatic weekend as the reality show prepares to bid goodbye to one more contestant. Ahead of Saturday's episode, the OTT platform shared a new promo featuring hosts Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, along with a special celebrity guest who joins them as the "voice of the public" on Judgement Day.

The new promo of the July 17 episode gave a glimpse of the tense moments inside the house, with Arjun Kapoor questioning inmates about their game while also taking part in the elimination process.

Arjun Kapoor to enter Lock Upp 2 for Judgement Day episode

Netflix India Reality shared the latest promo on social media with the caption, "Jab Arjun Kapoor laaye Janta ka judgement, toh har drama ka hisaab hona toh banta hai." The promo opens with Farah Khan saying, "This is just the interval. Picture toh abhi baki hai," before introducing Arjun Kapoor as the "voice of the public". Apart from joining the hosts during the elimination, Arjun is also seen interacting with the contestants and putting them on the spot.

Arjun Kapoor questions contestants in new promo

In the promo video, Arjun Kapoor was seen asking Kundali Bhagya fame actor Dheeraj Dhoopar to give a tag to fellow contestant Akanksha Chamola. To which, Dheeraj says he will give her a "red flag." Akanksha immediately objects to the remark, saying, "It comes across as if I'm making you physically uncomfortable."

Arjun also questions actor Harshad Chopda, asking whether he is being his real self inside the house or merely playing a character for the cameras. He then turns to former Splitsvilla contestant Yogesh Rawat and tells him that he has failed to make his presence felt in the competition, asking, "You are not standing out at all; who are you"

Netflix's reality show, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, airs from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm. Madhuri Jain Grover was the most recent contestant to be eliminated from the show. Before her, Riyaz Aly, Sunita Ahuja, and Shresta Iyer had already been evicted.

Also Read: Sufi Motiwala recalls trying to end his life at 16, Akanksha Chamola says she's asexual | Lock Upp