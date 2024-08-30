WWE former boss Vince McMahon's docu-series to be out on THIS date | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : X World Wrestling Entertainment was previously known as World Wrestling Federation Entertainment

Netflix's upcoming docu-series based on former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) chairman Vince McMahon is set to release in September this year. Titled Mr McMahon, the docu-series will be out on September 25 on the platform and will consist of six one-hour-long episodes. The docu-series was announced in October 2020. A few years later, McMahon announced his retirement from WWE amid an investigation into misconduct allegations by the WWE board of directors.

As per the post, the docu-series includes interviews with McMahon prior to his resignation, his family, and some of the most iconic names in wrestling history. As well as the journalists who uncovered McMahon's allegations.

The official synopsis for the series read, "'McMahon' chronicles the rise and fall of Vince McMahon, controversial businessman and co-founder of WWE. From his transformation of the WWE from a small, regional business into a global entertainment powerhouse to the explosive sexual misconduct allegations that led to his eventual resignation, this six-episode series offers a deep dive into McMahon's life and his enduring franchise.''

''Culled from over 200 hours of interviews with McMahon himself (prior to his resignation), his family members, business associates and some of the most iconic names in wrestling history, as well as the journalists who uncovered McMahon's allegations -- filmmaker Chris Smith (Tiger King') and executive producer Bill Simmons ('30 for 30') present an unflinching, no-holds-barred look at one of the most enigmatic figures in sports entertainment,'' the synopsis concluded.

Vince McMahon made a stunning return to the company in early 2023 to negotiate its sale, which eventually happened when Endeavor bought WWE and merged it with UFC under the TKO Group banner.

