Shah Rukh Khan makes his debut on Hurun India Rich List, know his net worth here

'Bollywood's Baadshah' Shah Rukh Khan has finally made his debut in the Hurun Indian Rich List with an estimated net worth of Rs 7,300 crore in 2024. The 58-year-old actor achieved this milestone not only from his production banner Red Chillies Entertainment but also from his holding in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). This year SRK made it into this list because of the rising value of his IPL franchise, who is also the reigning champions.

As per the list, SRK has surpassed Juhi Chawla and family, who has an estimated net worth of Rs 4,600 crore. Others on the list include Hrithik Roshan with Rs 2,000 crore, the Bachchan family with Rs 1,600 crore and filmmaker Karan Johar with Rs 1,400 crore.

Who are Hurun India?

Hurun India is the World's and India's largest rich list and philanthropy list compiler, which unveiled its 2024 list, offering more than just a roster of the wealthiest individuals. As per a recent post on its official Instagram handle, Hurun India provides a compelling snapshot of wealth creation across generations, industries, and regions within India, showcasing the diverse and dynamic contributions of its financial leaders.

Top 10 in the Hurun India list of 2024

Apart from the film industry, Gautam Adani and family witnessed a 95 per cent growth and is at the top of the Hurun India Rich List with a wealth of Rs 11.6 lakh crore. After Gautam Adani, another business tycoon Mukesh Ambani made into the list and is at the second spot with a wealth of Rs 10.1 lakh crore.

Others in the top 10 list include Shiv Nadar, Cyrus Poonawalla, Dilip Shanghvi, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Gopichand Hinduja, Radhakishan Damani, Azim Premji and Niraj Bajaj.

