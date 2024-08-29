Arijit Singh scripts protest song 'Aar Kobe' in solidarity with Kolkata hospital rape victim | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Singer Arijit Singh

Singer Arijit Singh is the latest entrant in the list of Bollywood celebrities who have come forward and extended their support to the ongoing protest following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital. The singer has released a new Bengali song titled 'Aar Kobe' on his official YouTube channel, extending his support to the victim. The song features an image of a hand and demands justice for the late trainee doctor.

Along with the video, the 'Tum Hi Ho' singer penned a long note and wrote, ''On 9th August 2024, in the heart of Kolkata, a tragedy shook the nation to its core. The brutal massacre of a young trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College ignited a firestorm of protests across India. This song is a cry for justice, a lament for the countless women who suffer in silence, and a demand for change.''

Check out the song here:

Explaining about the song, he added, ''This is not simply a protest song—it is a call to action. It is a reminder that our fight for women's safety and dignity is far from over. As we sing, we remember the tireless efforts of those on the frontlines—our doctors, our journalists and our students who deserve not just our respect but our protection.''

For those late to the story, a 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital earlier this month. Post the horrifying incident, several protests from doctors and students have been held in Kolkata, demanding justice for the family of the victim and a better law and order situation in the state.

