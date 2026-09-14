When will Toxic release on OTT? Check expected date and platform of Yash's film

Yash's Toxic was released in theatres on August 26. While the film started well at the box office, it saw a sharp decline in numbers from Day 2 onwards. As the film completes 19 days in theatres, rumours are abuzz that the film is heading for an OTT release soon.

Is Toxic releasing on OTT this month?

While an official confirmation from the team behind Toxic is awaited, a report by 123Telugu states that Yash's film might release on OTT this month. The report states that Toxic will stream digitally on Zee5 from September 25 onwards. It is now left to be seen whether the film releases online on the reported date.

How much has Toxic earned at the box office until now?

Toxic has earned Rs 340.98 crore in worldwide gross collections so far, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. Of this, Rs 297.23 crore has come from India, while the overseas collection stands at Rs 43.75 crore. The film has recorded Rs 249.02 crore in net collections across 1,61,714 shows worldwide.

The film opened to Rs 101.10 crore on Day 1. On Day 2, Toxic earned Rs 45.10 crore, marking a sharp decline in its collections.

Will there be a Toxic Part 2?

Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups does not appear to be setting up a sequel at this point. The film features Yash in a double role, with the trailer already revealing that one of his characters appears in a younger avatar as his son, Ticket.

The ending has naturally sparked speculation about whether Ticket could become the focus of a potential Toxic Part 2. However, there is no clear indication yet that the story will continue with another film.

Neither Yash nor the makers have announced or hinted at a sequel so far. For now, fans will have to wait for an official word before knowing if Toxic will return with a second instalment.

Toxic: Director and cast

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas, with Yash in the lead role. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Sheikh in important roles.

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