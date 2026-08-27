How much did Yash's Toxic earn at the box office on Day 2, as per early estimates?

New Delhi:

Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups has finally hit the screens, marking one of the most-anticipated films of 2026. The film released on August 26 and went on to cross Rs 100 crore on the very first day. Day 2 numbers for the film have also started to emerge.

How much did Yash's Toxic earn on Day 2, as per advance reports?

Toxic opened with a strong response at the box office, earning Rs 101.01 crore in India net on its first day. It recorded 24,579 shows and registered an overall occupancy of 56.1%.

On Day 2, the film has so far collected Rs 11.32 crore in India net, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. It has recorded 15,798 shows, while the occupancy currently stands at 22.1%. With the day's final figures yet to come in, the collection and occupancy could change further.

The numbers for Toxic are expected to witness a boost owing to the Raksha Bandhan holiday.

What did Yash say on the romantic scenes of Toxic?

Yash recently appeared on Aap Ki Adalat, hosted by India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, where he opened up about how his approach to romantic scenes has changed over the years. During a conversation, he was reminded of his earlier statement that he used to feel nervous while filming such scenes.

The Toxic actor admitted that he has changed with time. Yash said, "Hundred per cent badal gaya hoon. Aadmi badalta hai; agar koi bolta hai ki main nahin badla 20 saal se, woh jhooth kehta hai. Evolution is a part of human nature. Sab log evolve hote hain; jis cheez ko aap 10 saal pehle maante the, woh cheez alag hoti hai, aur jis cheez ko ek hafte pehle sochte the, woh alag hoti hai. That is life; it keeps changing."

Rajat Sharma then showed Yash a clip from Tabaahi and pointed out that Kiara Advani appears to shed her clothes one by one in the song. Yash explained the intention behind the scene and admitted that filming it was not easy for the actors either.

He said, "Jo characters hai, ek Raya, ek Nadia, woh ek doosre ko pyaar is tarah karte hain ki duniya ko care nahin karte, usko dikhane ke liye humko woh scene karni padi and trust me, sir, hum bhi nervous rehte hain."

Toxic also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and others.

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