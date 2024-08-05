Vikramaditya Motwane's 'CTRL' starring Ananya Pandey will release on THIS date | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Vikramaditya Motwane's 'CTRL' starring Ananya Pandey announced

Ananya Panday is the lead actress in Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber-thriller CTRL, which the streamer revealed on Monday. The movie, which also stars Mismatched fame Vihaan Samat and has been produced by Saffron and Andolan Films. CTRL will be available for streaming on the site starting on October 4. The creators claim that CTRL is a cutting-edge thriller that will force you to reconsider how reliant on technology you are.

About the film

Panday and Samat portray Nella Awasthi and Joe Mascarenhas, respectively, in the film. They are a passionate pair who work together to create content that their online audience finds engaging. Screen time has been redefined as screen life, according to Motwane, who is known for critically acclaimed films Udaan, Lootera, and Trapped, due to the amount of time people spend using their gadgets. "The question is, do we genuinely have control over all of our digital extensions, or do they dominate us? That's the solution CTRL attempts to investigate. We needed a cast that embodies this lifestyle as well as a contemporary media like Netflix for a concept as cutting edge as this one," Motwane stated in a statement.

Netflix shared this video

The official Instagram handle of Netflix India shared a date announcement video on Instagram. "Think again. CTRL releases on 4 October, only on Netflix! #CTRLOnNetflix @motwayne @nikhildwivedi25 @ananyapanday @vihaansamat @avinashsampath @sumukhisuresh @saffron_bm @andolanofficial @aryaamenon @shiviepandit," read the caption.

On the work front

Ananya Pandey was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Dream Girl 2. She also has a cameo in Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's Bad Newz. Now she will be seen in CTRL. Apart from Control, she will also be seen in Shankara. The film starrers Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan and is based on a lawyer's relentless fight to expose Michael O'Dwyer's involvement in the tragic 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

