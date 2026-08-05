Pakistan boxer goes missing after Commonwealth Games 2026; what happened in Glasgow?

Glasgow:

Pakistan boxer Qudratullah has reportedly gone missing in Glasgow ahead of his team's scheduled departure from the Commonwealth Games. It prompted fresh concern over a recurring issue that has affected the country's boxing contingent at several international events. Notably, the boxer disappeared after completing his campaign in the men's 60kg event. Pakistan officials discovered he was missing when the contingent gathered to return home following the conclusion of the Games.

Qudratullah's tournament ended with a Round of 16 defeat against Northern Ireland's Jude Gallagher. Despite his elimination, he remained with the squad until the early hours before the team's departure.

“The interesting thing is Qudratullah disappeared despite his passport being with the team manager,” a source said while speaking to PTI.

A report in Geo News further confirmed that the boxer was last seen in his hotel room at around 2 am. The Pakistan contingent had planned to assemble in the hotel lobby at 9 am before leaving for their return journey. When officials later checked his room, he was no longer there.

History of Pakistan boxers going missing

According to the report, both his passport and return airline ticket remained in the possession of the team manager. However, this is not a one-off incident, as several of their boxers went missing in recent times after arriving in foreign countries.

During the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, reports claimed that Suleman Baloch and Nazeerullah Khan also went missing despite their passports being held by the head of the Pakistan contingent.

Another incident was reported during the 2024 World Olympic Qualifiers in Italy, where Asian Games gold medallist Zohaib Rasheed allegedly stole foreign currency and valuables belonging to his roommates before disappearing from the town of Busto Arsizio.

Pakistan secured only one medal

Pakistan's campaign at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games ended with only one medal, a bronze secured by female boxer Fatima Zahra. The outcome marked the country's lowest medal haul at the Commonwealth Games since 1998, when the contingent returned with a lone silver medal. India, in contrast, won 39 medals, finishing fourth on the medal tally.

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