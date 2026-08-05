Dubai rocked by 7 blasts in 20 minutes as US-Iran conflict rages on | VIDEO

Dubai:

Multiple explosions and thick smoke were reported at Dubai's Jebel Ali industrial zone and port early Wednesday, with Emirati authorities confirming at least seven blasts over a 20-minute period but not disclosing the cause amid the ongoing conflict in the Gulf.

Witnesses reported heavy smoke rising from the area, while NASA thermal imagery indicated a fire at a warehouse near the port that is used for fuel storage and transfer, Iran's Mehr news agency reported.

The exact cause of the incident remains unclear. Some Iraqi media outlets claimed the explosions were the result of a missile attack launched from Yemen, although there has been no official confirmation from Emirati authorities. Local media reported hearing multiple explosions but did not provide an official explanation.

Arab media also reported that Emirati authorities detained two people for filming the incident.

Meanwhile, explosions were reported in Yemen's capital, Sanaa. Conflicting reports suggested the blasts were either caused by air strikes or linked to missile launches from Yemeni territory.

Authorities have not released any information on casualties or the extent of the damage.

Latest on Iran war: Talks on to reopen Hormuz

Iran and Oman are moving closer to an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy shipping route, in a step that could help ease tensions and advance efforts to end the ongoing conflict.

According to two regional officials cited by the Associated Press, the proposed arrangement would allow ships to enter the Persian Gulf through an Iranian-controlled route and exit via a route managed by Oman. However, any agreement is expected to depend on the United States lifting restrictions on Iran's ports. The Trump administration has previously opposed any deal that would give Iran control over the strategic waterway.

US officials signalled growing optimism that an agreement could be reached soon. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said talks between Iran and Oman had made progress but were "not final" yet.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC there was "a chance we may have a deal today or tomorrow" to reopen the strait and move toward a more stable situation in the region.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which about one-fifth of the world's oil and natural gas supplies passed before the conflict, has remained effectively closed following Iranian attacks on commercial shipping since the war began in February.

Meanwhile, Qatar continued diplomatic efforts to help end the conflict. Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said he spoke with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday as Doha works to broker a resolution to the war.

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