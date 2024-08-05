My Name Is Khan to Dushman, 5 best performances of Kajol | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 5 best performances of Kajol

Kajol is one of the most talented and relevant actresses of Bollywood. The actress has been a part of the industry for the last three decades but has walked with time and came up with performances that evoked emotions in each decade. She has made a special place in the hearts of the audience with her amazing acting and bubbly nature. Kajol has done many such films in her career which were blockbuster hits. Her pairing with Shah Rukh Khan is considered the most hit. From the girl next door to the villain's role in a romantic comedy, Kajol has done a great job. Today on August 5, Kajol is celebrating her 50th birthday. On this occasion, we are telling you the 5 best performances of the actress that became iconic.

Isha Diwan in Gupt: The Hidden Truth (1997)

This mystery thriller film had Bobby Deol and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles. Gupt is known for its tremendous suspense and Kajol's excellent acting. She played a negative role in the film. She also won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role.

Naina and Sonia in Dushman (1998)

Kajol played a double role for the first time as Naina and Sonia. Ashutosh Rana played the villain in the film. This was a revenge film in which Kajol takes revenge for the rape and murder of her twin sister.

Anjali in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001)

Kajol once again won everyone's hearts by becoming Anjali along with SRK. She played the role of a bindaas girl from Delhi in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, who was totally desi and playful. From her weird childhood behaviour to her funny Shayari dialogues, Kajol has performed brilliantly in every frame. Kajol's "Bade Mazaakiya Ho" dialogue from the film became quite famous.

Juni in Fanaa (2006)

In 2006, Kajol played the role of a blind girl Juni in Kunal Kohli's film Fanaa. Although this film was not very successful, Kajol won everyone's hearts with this role. In Fanaa, Kajol not only looks very beautiful in every frame, but she also blows everyone's mind with her powerful acting.

Mandira in My Name is Khan (2010)

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol came together once again and their pairing was quite different in the film My Name Is Khan. In this, Kajol played the role of Mandira, the hairdresser. This character was really extraordinary. Kajol's acting in the film, her romance with King Khan and her fight for justice as a grieving mother, are all worth watching.

