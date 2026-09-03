Varun Dhawan to feature in Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2; know streaming details

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina, who has been in the news lately because of India's Got Latent Season 2, has treated fans to another update related to the new episode. On Thursday, he announced that he is bringing a special episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 to Netflix, with Varun Dhawan joining the show as a special guest.

Known for its unfiltered humour, unpredictable performances and viral moments, India's Got Latent has become one of India's most talked-about comedy shows. The upcoming episode will feature Varun Dhawan, Sharon Verma and others in the lineup. Read on to know when and where you can stream the new episode.

Varun Dhawan joins Samay Raina for India's Got Latent Season 2 special episode

The special episode will feature unexpected performances and unpredictable moments. However, this time, the madness will be available exclusively on Netflix. The show has gained popularity for its unscripted and unfiltered approach to comedy, with several moments from its episodes going viral online.

Sharing the announcement, Netflix India wrote, "Life’s too short to argue just say and move on. Watch this exclusive episode of India’s Got Latent, out tomorrow, only on Netflix! (sic)."

When and where to watch India's Got Latent Season 2

The exclusive episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 will stream only on Netflix from September 4. With Samay Raina as the host and Varun Dhawan joining as the special guest, the episode is set to bring together the show's signature humour and unexpected moments for its Netflix audience.

Viewers can expect plenty of banter, spontaneous comedy and performances, along with the unpredictable moments that have helped India's Got Latent become an internet talking point. The special episode will be available exclusively on Netflix.

What did Varun Dhawan say about his experience of being part of the show?

The Border 2 actor also spoke about his experience of being part of the show. Varun said, "Comedy is a genre I love performing and enjoy watching as well. Samay's brand of comedy is so unpredictable that I wanted to experience it live. I had a great time and hopefully everyone on Netflix enjoys this special as much as I did."

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