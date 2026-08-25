Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Samay Raina's India's Got Latent with Bhuvan Bam; episode to drop soon

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to appear on India's Got Latent. The actor recently shot for an episode of Samay Raina's show alongside YouTuber and actor Bhuvan Bam. The episode is expected to drop soon. The appearance marks a different setting for Nawazuddin, who is known for his work across films, web series and theatre.

While details about the episode and the conversation have not yet been revealed, his presence alongside Raina and Bam is likely to bring together three distinct styles of entertainment.

Badshah was last seen on the show

India's Got Latent has returned with its second season, with Raina continuing to host the show. The latest season has featured several well-known names from the entertainment and digital space. A recent episode featured rapper Badshah, comedian Harsh Limbachiyaa and content creator Saurav Joshi.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's work front

The actor has also remained involved with theatre. His stage play Naqaab recently had a successful run in the US, adding to his long association with live performance. On the film front, Nawazuddin has begun work on the next schedule of Tumbbad 2. He recently travelled to Satara for the latest schedule of the much-awaited sequel.

Tumbbad, released in 2018, developed a cult following for its distinctive horror-fantasy world and storytelling. Details about the plot of the sequel are being kept under wraps, although the return of the franchise has generated considerable interest among viewers.

Alia Bhatt will be seen in Tummbad

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt officially joined the upcoming Sohum Shah directorial Tumbbad 2 on July 14. This is her next after the box-office underperformer Alpha. While there have been multiple developments since then, the latest in line includes the confirmation of Alia Bhatt's involvement in the project.

Several reports had claimed that Alia Bhatt would make a cameo appearance in the next instalment of the horror-fantasy franchise, Tumbbad 2. Although her role reportedly involved only a 15 to 20-day shooting schedule, it was said to be crucial to the film's storyline.

Those reports have now been confirmed. On July 14, 2026, Sohum Shah officially announced Alia's casting. Sharing the news on social media, he wrote, 'A new chapter unfolds. Welcome to #Tumbbad2, @aliaabhatt. #PralayAayega. See you at the movies. 03.12.2027.'

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