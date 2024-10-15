This OTT platform is now streaming all 25 James Bond films | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : TMDB The character of James Bond has been played by different actors for six decades

James Bond, a fictional character that has settled in the hearts of the people was created by British novelist Ian Fleming in the year 1953. James Bond is a character who works as a British secret agent with MI6 as codename 007. So far, many actors including Roger Moore to David Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, and Timothy Dalton have played the character of James Bond on screen. People in India are also very crazy about this fictional character. And seems like an OTT streaming app just decided to serve James Bond fans by streaming all 25 films on a single platform.

You can watch all the movies on this platform

From this month, Prime Video is going to be like their new home for the Bond series, because all the 007 series produced by Eon will now be available to you on one platform Amazon Prime Video. This is no less than a treat from the makers for those fans who do not want to miss a single James Bond film.

Even if you are not able to find time to watch 25 movies, then you must definitely watch these five James Bong films.

Dr. No (1962)

Sean Connery played the role of James Bond on screen for the first time in 1962 in the film 'Dr. No'. He played the role of Bond in seven films between 1962 and 1983. This first action spy starrer film not only rocked the box office, but it also expanded the James Bond franchise so much that now different Hollywood directors are making films on it. Even after six decades, the craze for this character is quite visible among the people.

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Diamonds Are Forever was released in the year 1971. Made in Eon Production, this is the seventh film of the James Bond series, in which Sean Connery has once again played the role of this MI6 secret agent. With this film, he refused to play the role of On Her Majesty's Secret Service. In this film, James Bond-007 agent chases Stavro Blofeld to avenge the death of his wife. Through plastic surgery, many lookalikes of Stavro Blofeld are created in one place, but finally, Bond finds and kills Blofeld.

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Roger Moore, who got immense love for the role of James Bond, his first film as MI6 British secret agent-code 007 was 'The Man with the Golden Gun' in his second film. Before this, he played the role of Bond in Live and Let Live. This is the story of an American gangster, who goes to kill the famous crack-shot hitman Francisco Scaramanga and collect the reward for it, but he is sent to a fun house section. How the gangster's golden gal is found by the secret agent of MI6, is shown in the story of the film.

The World is Not Enough (1999)

MI6 agent James Bond meets Swiss banker Lachance in Bilbao so that he can recover the money of British oil tycoon and M Bond's friend Robert King. Bond interrogates the banker so that he can collect information about the murdered MI6 agent, but before anything can be revealed, someone murders Lachance and Bond is forced to run away with the money and this is how the story moves forward.

Skyfall (2012)

Apart from Roger Moore and Sean Connery, Daniel Craig has also become very famous for the role of James Bond. This was Daniel's third film as James Bond. In which MI6 agents Bond and Eve chase Moneypenny Patricks in Istanbul, who has stolen a hard drive containing information related to undercover NATO agents. The fight scene between James Bond and Patrick on a moving train in the film is very spectacular.

