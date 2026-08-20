Gayatri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly stun Japanese pair, move to quarters of BWF World Championship

New Delhi:

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand moved into the quarter-finals of the BWF World Championships after defeating seventh seeds Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi of Japan 21-16, 21-12 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. The 39th-ranked Indians controlled the Round of 16 tie from the outset and never allowed the Japanese pair to establish a sustained challenge. The result also avenged their defeat to Iwanaga and Nakanishi three years ago.

Now, the victory has put Treesa and Gayatri one match away from securing a World Championships medal. They now face China's fourth-ranked Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian in the quarter-finals. The Indians have lost all three of their previous meetings with the Chinese combination.

A win would take them into the semi-finals and make them only the second Indian women's doubles team to claim a medal at the World Championships. Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa were the first, achieving the feat in 2011.

Treesa’s attacking game proved key

Treesa's attacking game proved very decisive. Her jump-smashes repeatedly put the Japanese defence under pressure, while Gayatri's work at the front created openings for her partner. Their willingness to exchange positions also gave the pair greater variation.

“I think in our combination, mostly she is at the back, but yeah, we have been working on both. I have been playing in the back court and she’s been doing really well at the front court, so that works well,” Treesa said after the match.

The match also featured moments of tension. The Indians challenged several line decisions and Treesa received a yellow card after being penalised for abusing the shuttle. She subsequently continued her exchange with the match referee before coach Pullela Gopichand urged her to return to the coaching area. His presence helped the pair regain their composure as the contest intensified.

“He just told us to stay calm, focus on attack, and a lot of things, actually. I think we were just... like, the nerves were up there, so he just wanted us to be calm,” Gayatri said.

Their return to the top level has been swift after Treesa's injury kept the pair out for three months. They resumed competition by winning the Philippines International in August, using the lower-level tournament to regain rhythm.

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