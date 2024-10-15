Aditya Chopra shelved Varun Dhawan's action movie due to budget, Citadel: Honey Bunny actor reveals

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Varun Dhawan opens up about YRF's action movie that got shelved

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan will be seen in an action avatar in his upcoming film and series. On Tuesday, the trailer of an anticipated series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' has been released. During the trailer launch, the actor recalled that filmmaker Aditya Chopra refused to cast him in an action film due to budget constraints. Varun also revealed that only South Indians were recognizing his potential in the action genre.

What did Varun say?

Varun Dhawan said during the trailer launch event, 'Right now, I think only South Indians are noticing me and giving me great opportunities in action.' Varun is working with Raj & DK and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', after which he will gear up for 'Baby John' with Atlee and Keerthy Suresh. Varun Dhawan hopes that others in the industry will also notice him.

Varun contacted Aditya for an action film

Varun said during the conversation that he was in constant touch with Aditya Chopra and the producer told him, 'I can't do this because I can't give you that budget right now. You are not in a position to give you such a big budget.' The actor further said that he messaged Chopra and asked what the budget was. Varun said that in response he got a figure that was needed to make a big action film but still his film got shelved and didn't see the lights of the day.

Varun expressed gratitude for 'Citadel'

Varun Dhawan expressed gratitude to Amazon Prime Videos and Raj & DK for allowing him to do a lot of action in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'. The series also featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role is set to release on Prime Video on November 7. Apart from them, actors like KK Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar and Kashvi Majumdar will also be seen in important roles.

