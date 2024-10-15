Did you know Varun Dhawan manifested to work with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Citadel: Honey Bunny?

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Varun Dhawan opens up about working with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The trailer of Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny was released on Tuesday, in which both the actors can be seen doing a lot of action. There is a lot of curiosity among the fans of both actors regarding this series, as both are going to be seen together on screen for the first time. During the trailer launch event, Varun mentioned how he was secretly praying to share the screen with Samantha after seeing her brilliant performance in the film Makkhi.

Varun Dhawan became a fan of Samantha after watching 'Makkhi'

Regarding 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', the Indian installment of the Russo Brothers' film 'Citadel', Varun said that he was hoping that Samantha would work as an actress in this series. "Honestly, I was hoping from the bottom of my heart that Samantha would be the actress the makers wanted to cast opposite me in this film," Varun said. He also added that he had become a fan of Samantha after watching Family Man 2 and Makkhi recently and now about working with her, he said that everything went perfectly. Varun said that the idea of ​​working with Samantha excites him a lot.

Varun met Raj & DK after watching both seasons of 'Family Man'

Regarding working in this series, Varun said that he watched 'Family Man' season 1 and 2 and after that, he felt a wave of inspiration. Late at night, he picked up the phone and contacted DK to discuss the action sequence and express his eagerness to get into this genre. He said that before this he had not got many opportunities to showcase his skills in action. He further said that he did not expect to get any special information at that time, but he got some exciting news. Varun came to know that a project was being worked on with the Russo brothers, which made him very excited.

About the series

Let us tell you that 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is going to premiere on Prime Video on November 7. This Indian spinoff of the American series 'Citadel' stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. Apart from these, actors like KK Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar and Kashvi Majumdar will also be seen in important roles. Directed by Raj and DK and developed by Sita R Menon, the series is produced by D2R Films and Amazon MGM Studios. It is executive produced by The Russo Brothers' AGBO and Raj & DK, which promises a thrilling mix of action and spy.

