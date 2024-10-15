CBFC refuses to show Akshay Kumar's 'no smoking' ad in theatres any further | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM CBFC pulls down Akshay Kumar's 'no smoking' ad from Indian theatres

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's popular anti-smoking 'Nandu ad' will no longer be shown in Indian theatres. According to the latest reports, the Central Board of Film Certification has pulled down Akshay Kumar's no-smoking ad from theatres. Moreover, a new advertisement is also going to take its place. The new ad, replacing Akshay's popular ad, explains how quitting tobacco can bring positive changes to the body within just 20 minutes. However, the exact reasons for removing Akshay Kumar's ad are not yet known.

New ad premieres in Indian theatres

For the last six years, Akshay's ad was screened in cinemas before the start of the film for awareness. Now the new campaign premiered in cinemas along with recently released films, including Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra' and 'Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri.

Ajay Singh Pal played the role of 'Nandu'

This ad featuring Akshay Kumar was launched around his 2018 release 'Gold'. The ad also played a vital role in promoting his film 'Padman'. In the advertisement, actor Ajay Singh Pal plays Nandu, who is seen smoking a cigarette near a hospital. When Akshay Kumar walks up to him, he discusses his wife's problems. Akshay explains that the money spent on two cigarettes can be used to buy sanitary pads.

The ad was a favourite because of its simplicity

According to media reports, a multiplex official shared with the news portal that this anti-smoking ad was a favourite because it conveyed an important message without any distracting visuals. He also mentioned that it was amusing to see moviegoers repeating the dialogues of the ad, as they had watched it for six years and memorised all the lines. He added that many fans will surely miss the advertisement.

Also Read: Collab we didn't see coming! Diljit Dosanjh, Pitbull come together for Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 song