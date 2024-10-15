Collab we didn't see coming! Diljit Dosanjh, Pitbull come together for Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 song

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Diljit Dosanjh and Pitbull come together for Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's title track

Director Anees Bazmee's horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is one of the much-awaited films this year. Kartik's fans are eagerly waiting for its release this Diwali. Recently the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was released, which was very much liked by the audience. Now the makers have released the teaser of the film's title track. The full song of the film will be released tomorrow. However, with this song, the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 might have given us a musical collab that we didn't see coming.

A fantastic muscial collab!

On this Diwali, all the fans of Kartik are eagerly waiting for the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The explosive title track of the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Pitbull and Diljit Dosanjh was released on Tuesday, which has doubled the curiosity of the fans. Kartik's hot looks and amazing dance moves in the title track are being loved by fans. But it is Hollywood star Pitbull and the man of the hour Diljit Dosanjh's collaboration that has got us all hooked.

The title track of the film will be released tomorrow

Kartik Aaryan has spread a lot of swag and style in this title track of the film. His dance moves and style in this track's teaser only look spectacular. The full title track of the film will be released tomorrow. Kartik wrote in the caption with the teaser, "Rooh Baba is ready to dominate the global platform. The coolest song ever with Pitbull and Diljit."

At the same time, fans are also constantly giving their feedback on the teaser of the film's song. One fan wrote, "Pitbull in the track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which I expected!" Another wrote, "Fun collab." Another fan wrote, "The best blast of the year is about to come."

Release date

The soundtrack is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, who is known for his popular remakes. The original music is composed by Pritam, whose tunes have made the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise popular. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will feature actors like Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit apart from Kartik Aaryan. The film promising to bring thrill and laughter will be released on November 1st, 2024.

