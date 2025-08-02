This crime mystery thriller is rated 7.4 on IMDb, know streaming details here Read further to know where you can watch this crime thriller movie which is rated 7.4 by critics on IMDb. Also know about its story and cast.

New Delhi:

With the rise of OTT streaming platforms, it has become much easier for movie lovers to choose what to watch every weekend. From comedies and romantic dramas to action-packed films and crime mystery thrillers, a wide variety of content is available to binge-watch across various platforms.

Today, we are going to tell you about a Tamil and Telugu language crime mystery thriller which has an IMDb rating of 7.4, and if you are someone who loves watching crime thrillers, you will love it.

What is the name of this movie?

The name of this crime thriller movie is 'Eleven'. Released on May 16, 2025, this film was shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu. Written and directed by Lokkesh Ajls, the movie features renowned Tamil actor Naveen Chandra, Abhirami, Ravi Verma, Reyaa Hari and others in the lead roles.

Where to watch Eleven on OTT?

Naveen Chandra's starrer 'Eleven' is available to stream on the OTT streaming platform Prime Video. This movie has a run-time of 2 hours and 15 minutes.

About the crime thriller Eleven

The movie revolves around the story of a brave and skilled officer who has a strong record of solving tough cases. The plot continues when he is assigned to a new and difficult serial killing investigation case.

The film received a mixed response from the audience upon its release. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film managed to earn Rs 6.63 crore worldwide. The movie is produced by Reyaa, Prabhu Solomon, Ajmal Khan, and Reyaa Hari under the banner of AR Entertainment.

About Naveen Chandra and Abhirami's work front

For those who may not know, the lead actor Naveen Chandra is best known for his work in films like 'Ammu', 'Pattas', Inspector Rishi', and 'Bham Bolenath'. On the other hand, actress Abhirami, who has worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada cinema, is known for her roles in Vijay Sethupathi's starrer Maharaja, Kamal Haasan's Thug Life, 36 Vayadhinile, and Virumandi.

