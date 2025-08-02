Rajinikanth's Coolie trailer release time announced, here's when you can watch it The trailer of the most anticipated film 'Coolie' starring Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Aamir Khan, Pooja Hegde and others will be released today, August 2, 2025. Know Coolie movie trailer release timings here.

The makers of South superstar Rajinikanth's much-awaited film 'Coolie' have officially announced the trailer release time on Saturday by sharing a post on Instagram, creating a stir among fans. The trailer of the action drama film will be released today, August 2, 2025.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is set to hit the silver screens on August 14, 2025, clashing with Ayan Mukerji's action thriller film 'War 2', a day before India's Independence Day. Read further to find out when you can watch the official trailer.

Coolie trailer release date and time

On Saturday, the makers of the film 'Coolie', Sun Pictures, posted a carousel post where they announced the trailer release timings. According to the given details, the Coolie movie trailer will be released at 7 PM IST, ahead of the film's grand audio launch event in Chennai. The caption of the post reads, "#Coolie varraan solliko! The day is here! #CoolieTrailer from today 7 PM."

Check the post below:

Coolie cast

Besides superstar Rajinikanth, the film features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Pooja Hegde, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Kishore Kumar G, Reba Monica John, Baahubali actor Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Monisha Blessy, Kaali Venkat, Mahendran, Ayyaappa P Sharma and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance.

About the movie Coolie

The movie revolves around the story of a former gold smuggler, named Deva, who aims to recover his past recognition by reviving his old gang with stolen technology hidden in vintage golden watches. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander who also worked with Rajinikanth in 2023 film 'Jailer'. It is significant to note that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given Rajinikanth's starrer 'Coolie' an A certificate.

