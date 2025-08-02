Box office report: Know how much Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2 and Kingdom collected so far From action comedies to prison drama thrillers and romantic dramas, a variety of films, including Son of Sardaar 2, Kingdom, and Dhadak, are currently running in theatres. Read on to know how these films are performing at the box office.

New Delhi:

The Indian box office witnessed a clash between two most-anticipated Bollywood films on Friday, August 1, 2025. Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's starrer Dhadak 2 hit the big screens this Friday. Both films have been receiving a good response from the audience, despite getting tough competition from the recently released Mohit Suri's romantic drama film 'Saiyaara'.

Besides these, Vijay Deverakonda's prison drama thriller film 'Kingdom', which was released on Thursday, and Ashwin Kumar's animation fantasy action drama 'Mahavatar Narsimha' are also running in the theatres. Read further to know how much these films are earning at the box office.

Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2: Box office collection day 1

Vijay Kumar Arora's action comedy film 'Son of Sardaar 2' had a strong start on its opening day, outperforming Dharma Productions' 'Dhadak 2'. Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur starrer 'Son of Sardaar 2' earned Rs 6.75 crore and had an overall 22.56% Hindi occupancy on Friday, August 1, 2025. On the other hand, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's romantic drama film 'Dhadak 2' collected Rs 3.35 crore on the first day of its release. The film had an overall occupancy of 22.85% on Friday, with the highest occupancy of 32.07% recorded in the night shows, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Kingdom

The Telugu-language film 'Kingdom', starring Vijay Deverakonda, released on Thursday, July 31, 2025, had a strong start on its first day and earned Rs 18 crore, but struggled to perform on the second day of its release. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the prison-drama thriller film collected Rs 7.50 crore on day 2. Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Bhagyashri Borse, Satyadev Kancharana and others in the lead roles.

Other films like Ashwin Kumar's animation fantasy action drama 'Mahavatar Narsimha' and Mohit Suri's romantic drama film 'Saiyaara' starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are performing well at the box office. The animated drama film, which collected Rs 1.75 crore on its first day, has crossed the Rs 40 crore mark in its first week. While the YRF banner film 'Saiyaara', which hit the screens on July 18, 2025, entered the Rs 200 crore club by collecting Rs 284.75 crore across India after 15 days of its release.

