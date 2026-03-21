Mathura: Death of renowned 'Farsa Wale Baba' sparks uproar, supporters block Delhi-Agra highway

New Delhi:

A major incident has shaken Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, where renowned local gaurakshak (cow protector) Chandrashekhar, popularly known as “Farsa Wale Baba,” died early Thursday morning. Reports suggest that Baba was allegedly pursuing suspected cow smugglers on his bike when he was hit by a truck. His death has triggered outrage among gaurakshaks and the saint community, with demands for immediate action against those responsible.

Everything you need to know about the case

The incident occurred around 4 am in Navipur village under Kotwan police post, Kosi Kalan area. According to police, a truck collided with Baba’s bike in dense fog, resulting in his death. One suspect has been arrested, while three others remain at large. Police investigations are ongoing.

Following the incident, gaurakshaks blocked the Delhi-Agra Highway to protest the killing. The protest turned violent, with stones thrown at police personnel and vehicles, leading to injuries and damage to police property. Tear gas was used to control the crowd, but demonstrators continued to throw stones.

Mathura SSP stated that Baba had stopped a container truck suspected of wrongdoing when, due to heavy fog, a truck from behind collided with his bike.

“The truck contained wires, and the container had ration goods. Both the driver and helper are being questioned. This appears to be a road accident and not linked to cow smuggling,” the SSP clarified.

UP Chief Minister responds

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved family and took cognizance of the incident. He directed officials to reach the scene immediately and ensure that those responsible are identified and strict action is taken.

“The criminals involved will not be spared under any circumstances,” said UP CMO.