Saiyaara OTT release date: When and where to watch Ahaan Panday’s hit movie online After ruling the box office, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara is coming to Netflix. Here’s the OTT release date, cast, storyline and box office update.

OTT giant Netflix has finally officially announced the OTT release date of the biggest hit of 2025, Saiyaara. The film, which gave a spectacular start to debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, was loved for its music and romance.

After becoming the most-earning movie of the year and staying in theatres for more than 46 days, the film is now making its way to OTT. Let's know about it in detail.

Saiyaara movie 2025 release date

Ahaan and Aneet's film was released in theatres on July 18, 2025. It stayed in theatres for more than 46 days and is one of the most-awaited films on OTT. The musical romance-drama was directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films.

Saiyaara movie OTT release date: When and where to watch online

Saiyaara will release on Netflix India tomorrow, i.e. September 12. The OTT giant took to its official account and wrote, 'Bas kuch pal baaki hain, phir Saiyaara ki kahaani hogi aapki. Watch Saiyaara, out 12 September on Netflix. #SaiyaaraOnNetflix @ahaanpandayy @aneetpadda_ @mohitsuri #AkshayeWidhani @yrf'

Saiyaara movie storyline

The film deals with the story of Krish Kapoor, a struggling singer, who meets Vani Batra, a writer, who eventually becomes his lyricist. And then in the most organic way, they make some music, heal each other and fall in love. But amid all this, they realise that Vaani is suffering from Alzheimer's.

The story then turns interestingly heartbreaking when Vaani starts to forget Krish, while he tries hard to hold on to her, sacrificing his career. In a memory back situation, she realises the dilemma of time and runs away, leaving no option for Krish to just become a singing sensation, by singing her songs, in the hope that Vani will come back to him.

Does Vani return to Krish, or does he find her first? Tune into Netflix tomorrow to find out.

Saiyaara cast and crew details

Apart from Ahaan and Aneet, the film also stars Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, Anngad Raaj, Shaad Randhawa, Sid Makkar, Alam Khan, Meher Acharia-Dar and Raunak Kumar Rawa.

Sankalp Sadanah wrote the screenplay and story of Saiyaara and Rohan Shankar penned the dialogues. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films.

Also loved for its music, the film songs were composed by John Stewart Eduri along with Faheem Abdullah, Tanishk Bagchi, Rishabh Kant, Vishal Mishra, Arslan Nizami, Mithun Sharma, Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur.

Saiyaara box office collection

Made with a small budget of Rs 40-50 crores, the film went on to mint Rs 569.75 crore worldwide. Out of these, Rs 329.2 crore is the India collection.

