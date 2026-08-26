As Toxic takes over theatres, Yash's 8-year-old superhit finds new life on OTT, can you guess the movie?

Kannada actor Yash, who won fans' hearts with the KGF franchise, has released his latest film, Toxic, in theatres worldwide today. Toxic is the talk of the town as a highly anticipated film. Meanwhile, an eight-year-old film starring Yash is creating a stir on OTT platforms.

This crime thriller starring the actor has currently become one of the most rewatched movies on OTT. Let’s find out which film is being discussed here.

Yash's older film dominates OTT

Yash has been constantly making headlines regarding the release of Toxic. Long queues of fans can be seen at theatres to watch the movie. On the other hand, an older film of his has captured the OTT space and become one of the most-watched movies. The film being discussed in this article is KGF: Chapter 1.

Yes, KGF: Chapter 1, which was released in theatres in 2018, has now become a highly rewatched movie on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. For the past eight years, this film starring Yash has been watched extensively on OTT. You can verify this by searching for KGF on Prime Video.

Additionally, KGF: Chapter 2 also features on this list as one of the most-liked films on Prime Video. It is worth noting that KGF: Chapter 1 achieved immense commercial success; made on a budget of Rs 80 crore, the film grossed over Rs 250 crore eight years ago, cementing its status as a blockbuster.

When the Rocky Bhai era began

It was KGF: Chapter 1 that gave Yash the identity of Rocky Bhai. His portrayal of the ambitious gangster became one of the defining performances of his career and transformed his image into that of a pan-India action star. Both films in the KGF franchise played a significant role in establishing Yash as the Rocking Star he is today. With Toxic now in theatres, the continued interest in KGF shows how strongly the franchise remains connected to the actor's popularity.

Now with Toxic in theatres and Ramayana planned for the future, it is safe to say that Rocking Star Yash has been living up to the image of a pan-India star.

Also Read:

Toxic Movie Review: A magnetic Yash leads an ambitious gangster drama where women matter