Bigg Boss South crossover; Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Sudeep and Mohanlal unite for special promo

The four South editions of Bigg Boss are coming together for a special crossover. JioStar has released a new promo featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Kichcha Sudeepa and Mohanlal, who host the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam versions of the reality show.

The promo arrives ahead of the simultaneous premiere of all four editions on September 6, 2026. It brings the four superstars together on screen for the first time, giving fans across the South a reason to look forward to the new seasons.

Bigg Boss promo brings four South superstars together

Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Kichcha Sudeep and Mohanlal have each built a strong connection with viewers through their respective editions. The new promo brings their fan bases together while celebrating the different cultures and markets across the South.

The promo has a playful setup involving food from the four states. The hosts get caught up in a fun mix-up around each other's regional favourites. The light-hearted moment adds a cultural twist while keeping the focus on the four hosts.

Over the years, the hosts have become an important part of the Bigg Boss experience. Their weekend conversations, humour, observations and interventions often become talking points outside the show as well.

Bringing Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Kichcha Sudeepa and Mohanlal together creates a rare crossover between the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam editions. It also sets the tone for what JioStar is calling a major South launch for the franchise.

Krishnan Kutty, Head, Entertainment (South), JioStar, said, “Each of our four hosts has a very distinct equation with his audience, and that relationship is an important part of what makes Bigg Boss so powerful in every market. This promo gave us an opportunity to bring Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Kichcha Sudeepa and Mohanlal together in a way that is fun, rooted in the cultures of the South and true to their personalities. For fans, seeing all four of them share the screen is a moment in itself. It captures the scale and excitement we are building towards as all four editions begin together.”

Bigg Boss Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam to premiere together

The Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam editions of Bigg Boss will premiere simultaneously on September 6. The four versions will continue with their individual stories in their respective languages.

The shows will air across the respective JioStar television channels and stream on JioHotstar. With all four seasons starting on the same day, the franchise is gearing up for one unified launch across the South.

For the unversed, the Hindi format of the show, Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan, will also premiere on September 6.

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