Who is Chello Meme? Arunachal Pradesh's influencer who won Rs 1 lakh cash prize on India's Got Latent 2

Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent has turned several of its contestants into familiar names on social media. Recently, the comedian dropped a new episode on YouTube and Netflix, featuring guests like Archana Puran Singh, Orry, Sharon Verma and Nishant Suri. Ever since the episode aired, it has been garnering a lot of traction online, especially because of its winner, Chello Meme. The influencer from Arunachal Pradesh delivered a perfect score for her act and impressed the judges. Let us tell you more about her and who she is.

The Arunachal Pradesh-based influencer won the episode and took home the Rs 1 lakh prize. She also grabbed attention for her sharp roast of Samay Raina. Since the episode aired, her social media following has grown.

Who is Chello Meme, the influencer who won Rs 1 lakh on India's Got Latent 2?

For the unversed, Chello Meme is an Instagram influencer from Arunachal Pradesh who first went viral in 2021. At the time, she shared a video alleging that a man, identified as Shafikul Rehman, had repeatedly touched her inappropriately at ISBT Guwahati. Chello was travelling to New Delhi via Guwahati to attend the National Youth Parliament 2021 as a representative of Arunachal Pradesh.

When the alleged offender attempted to leave, Chello confronted him. The video soon spread widely on social media, with many users praising her for confronting the man and applauding her courage. According to reports, at the time, Chello was studying Political Science and had secured the top position at Arunachal Pradesh’s State Youth Parliament event. This earned her the opportunity to represent the state at the National Youth Parliament in New Delhi.

At the National Youth Parliament event, Chello spoke about the idea of a 'self-reliant India'. Her speech later received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who shared a video of her on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "I am glad to see the passion among our youth to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Know what Chello Meme from Arunachal Pradesh has to say...I wish her the very best for her future endeavours (sic)."

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Chello Meme shared glimpses of her winning moment, including pictures and videos. She wrote, "Areeey yeh toh aaplogo ka Bara Atey hai kya."

Chello Meme's social media presence

In terms of her social media presence, Chello Meme remains active on Instagram, where she regularly shares reels and posts from her daily life as well as fun and relatable content. Before appearing on India’s Got Latent, she had approximately 77,000 followers on the platform. Following her appearance on the show, her follower count has increased to approximately 96.3K (at the time of writing).

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