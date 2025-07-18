Saiyaara Movie Review: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda shine bright but Mohit Suri's love story fails to make a mark Mohit Suri's romantic drama film 'Saiyaara' has been released on Friday, July 18, 2025. The film features debutants Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in the lead roles. Scroll down to read the full review.

Movie Name: Saiyaara

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: July 18, 2025

Director: Mohit Suri

Genre: Romantic Drama

'Saiyaara', a film that has brought new faces on the big screen, but has been far away from the glamour of publicity. This film tells the story of a journey that delves deep into the heart. The film stars Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda in the lead roles, who have come in front of the camera with their first big release. The film has been directed by Mohit Suri, who has already been associated with films like 'Rockstar' and 'Aashiqui 2'. This time, he has maintained his identity. Mohit Suri has a career spanning almost two decades, and he is now standing in a different position in terms of his style of making films. A style in which every story has similar emotions, similar intensity and many layers of actors. In his stories, the hero is an eccentric, carefree boy, and the heroine presents a delicate but deeply wounded soul.

Did Mohit Suri leave a mark?

The film begins with some heart-wrenching moments, just like those seen in Mohit Suri's previous films. Ahaan Pandey's character seems like a ticking time bomb, full of anger, addicted to smoking and with a glimpse of Kabir Singh, he appears as if he will explode any moment. Even before seeing his face, this restlessness and fierceness are felt in his entry scene. Aneet Padda, on the other hand, looks like an angel of this world. She leaves a mysterious and attractive impression with her entry. The world of both the characters is different, strange and desolate, but then it is full of a charm, which keeps the audience engaged till the end.

How is the soundtrack of 'Saiyaara'

The music of Mohit Suri's films is always a special experience. The soundtrack of 'Saiyaara' is one such heart-touching one, adding more depth to the emotional moments of the film. The music, in a way, represents the inner conflicts of the characters and their emotional journey, but as is often seen in Suri's films, he puts the actors in challenging situations where their ability is tested. Sometimes the results do not turn out as expected, and parts of 'Saiyaara' also feel the same.

How much power is there in the story

There is very little humour in the film. The story of the film has many layers of romance and sorrow. Perhaps one or two light-hearted jokes are heard, which break the entire seriousness a bit. In a particular scene, when Ahaan Pandey's character attacks a journalist because he supports nepotism, it becomes a sarcastic turn. This scene cleverly highlights the battle between nepotism and real talent. Whether this is a deliberate irony or not is an open question for the filmmakers, but their hard work and passion do not seem false. The film is quite emotional that which connects you to the story. After a great start, there is a turn in the story where the story seems a bit stagnant, serious and predictable, but the climax after the interval gives the film real momentum. The runtime of the film is about 2.30 hours, and if this runtime were 15 minutes less, it would have worked as a saviour for the film. There are many parts where the silence of the characters looks good, and the songs playing in the background further emphasise it.

The story of Vaani (Aneet Padda) and Krish (Ahaan Pandey) takes you on a journey through a world of pain, where there are many old wounds that come to the fore in the present. Krish is a person who is somewhere on the verge of becoming uncontrollable, angry and destructive in the future. On the other hand, Vaani appears easy-going, peace-loving and gentle, but she also has no lack of stubbornness and determination. There is a sadness and pain hidden in the lives of both characters, which swallows their every smile. This feeling is so deeply embedded in the film that no one is seen smiling for almost an entire hour. However, as the story progresses, the reason for Vaani's behaviour becomes clear, and this fragility and strength come out together in Aneet Padda's acting. The director has not only strengthened the female characters, but has also made clear their ability to control and self-reliance, which is a big feature of the film.

How believable is this love story?

As far as Ahaan Pandey is concerned, his truth and talent are fully visible only after the interval. When his character's anger and chaotic behaviour subside to some extent, his performance gets balanced. In this part, the chemistry between the pair also seems better and their story gains weight. But there are also some strange and incomplete moments in the film, which disrupt the flow of the story. Krish's journey from street to superstar is shown very fast, without any detail, which is far from credible. At the same time, the story of Vaani's ex-boyfriend also does not match the main plot of the film and seems mismatched. He suddenly comes in the middle and then disappears. If his personal life had also been shown in the second part, then perhaps the story would have taken a better shape.

Link with these old movies

The film has glamorous and adrenaline-filled scenes like 'Malang' and elements of emotional yearning like 'Aashiqui', but all these masalas prevent 'Saiyyara' from creating its own, unique identity. The story of the film is not vague, but it still reminds us of Aashiqui and Rockstar. At times, it seems that the story of Aashiqui has been presented from a different angle. Also, at some places in the film, there is a glimpse of Ajay Devgan and Kajol's 'U Me Aur Hum', which reminds us of the old times. However, avoiding too many spoilers, it can be said that at some places the story wants to step out of its mould but is not very successful.

How is Ahaan and Aneet's work?

The biggest quality of the film is that the hard work and sensitivity of the new actors keep it alive despite the weak storyline. Their energy and attachment to the characters hide the weakness of the film to a great extent. Also, the title track of the film is a strong combination, which binds the entire film together. The rest of the songs do not have the lasting impression that is found in the songs of Mohit Suri's previous films, but the intention and honesty of the film give it a different status. There is no hesitation in saying that Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda have left a mark in their first film itself. Both are perfect in their work. Neither seems to lack experience. If both had more good dialogue, then their acting would have been seen in a more refined form. Not only this, in many scenes Ahaan Pandey overpowers Aneet, while in some Aneet seems so deeply immersed that it becomes difficult to take eyes off her. The work of the supporting actors is also good, but their screen space is very less.

Verdict

'Saiyaara' is a slow-paced love story that tries to reach the hearts of the audience despite its unfamiliarity and incompleteness. The film raises the question: When does love become complete? While there is a lot of passion, pain, and compassion, some parts of the film may seem boring to the audience. Still, its honesty and the dedication of the actors make it special. In the end, ‘Saiyaara’ is an experience that is for those audiences who want to see new actors and like to immerse themselves in Mohit Suri’s film world. This film is different from many conventional romantic dramas, but it is a typical Mohit Suri style film, which reminds one of his old films. However, you can watch this film once.

